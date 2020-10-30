Twitter has reinstated the New York Post’s account, which was suspended 16 days ago after the paper shared a dubiously sourced article about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.

“We’re updating our practice of not retroactively overturning prior enforcement. Decisions made under policies that are subsequently changed & published can now be appealed if the account at issue is a driver of that change. We believe this is fair and appropriate,” the Twitter Safety account said on Friday. “This means that because a specific @nypost enforcement led us to update the Hacked Materials Policy, we will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now Tweet again.”

The decision to unlock the Post’s account comes two days after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said at a Senate hearing on Wednesday the Post would have to delete its previous tweet before the account would become unlocked.

Also Read: Jack Dorsey: Twitter Did 'Unacceptable' Job of Explaining Why NY Post Story Blocked

The Post’s account was first locked on Oct. 14 after the it tweeted the story, based on dubiously sourced documents provided by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, that accused Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden of involvement in vaguely described corrupt business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Citing its rules against sharing of hacked materials, Twitter also prevented users from tweeting out a link to the story, and even blocked prominent accounts — including the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany — that shared it.

Trump supporters were outraged over these moves, leading to days of complaints, accusations of “censorship” and congressional hearings. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey ultimately issued a mild apology for what he said was an “unacceptable” job explaining the policy. And on Oct. 16 the policy was changed so that moving forward, Twitter will not “remove hacked content unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them.”

However, despite the outrage and attention, The Post’s story was quickly called into question as other outlets began to investigate its claims. For instance, NBC reported that Giuliani and other people associated with Trump refused to cooperate when the network attempted to examine the documents and emails associated with the story. The New York Times, Vice and other publications pointed out that numerous elements of the story that didn’t add up. And both the Wall Street Journal and Fox News, two media outlets known to be friendly to the Trump administration, concluded after being allowed to examine the documents that they do not support the accusations against Joe Biden.

Also Read: 'The View': Jill Biden Addresses Trump's Smears Against Hunter Biden (Video)

And on Oct. 29, NBC reported that key elements of the accusations against Hunter and Joe Biden appear to have been created and distributed by a fabricated persona using a photo “created with an artificial intelligence face generator,” who claimed to represent a nonexistent “intelligence firm.”

After Twitter announced it was unlocking the account on Friday, the Post made its first tweet with an image of its latest cover with the headline “Free Bird!”