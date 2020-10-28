Will Congress’ Latest Grilling of Big Tech Execs Finally Lead to Change?

by | October 28, 2020 @ 3:30 PM

Lawmakers grilled Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg on their platforms’ moderation policies

Three of the biggest names in tech — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai — virtually testified before the U.S. Senate’s Commerce Committee on Wednesday. Predictably, the hearing went the way the other hearings featuring Silicon Valley executives have gone in recent years: Conservative politicians ripped the executives for censoring content, left-leaning politicians skewered them for not censoring enough and a few threats and potential legal updates were floated.

But by the end, it felt like nothing had really changed or would change –similar to past Big Tech hearings.

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

this is us world series

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Premiere Declines vs Dodgers World Series Win on Fox
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Testifies To House Hearing On Company's Transparency and Accountability

Twitter Rules Don’t Block Iran’s Ayatollah From Calling Israel ‘Cancerous Tumor,’ Jack Dorsey Says
The Craft: Legacy Poster

Inside ‘The Craft: Legacy’ and the Push for Trans Representation in Hollywood
Shepard Smith CNBC

Shepard Smith’s New CNBC Show Doubles Viewers in Timeslot – But He’s Still Way Behind Fox

Gamers Spent $10.7 Billion in September, Mostly on Sports
Kim Kardashian Roasted Over Tone-Deaf 'Humbled and Blessed' Tweetstorm Bragging About Private Island

Kim Kardashian Roasted Over Tone-Deaf ‘Humbled and Blessed’ Tweets Bragging About Private Island
ESSENTIAL HEROES: A MOMENTO LATINO EVENT

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Essential Heroes’ Special Was Not Essential Viewing
Older Actors in Hollywood COVID-19

Older Actors Fear Pandemic Has Made Hollywood’s Ageism Worse

Why ‘The Voice’ Producer Jim Roush Is Investing in a New Gaming Television Network
Jeffrey Katzenberg Quibi DreamWorks

Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi Odyssey: Blind Hubris or Ambition Denied?
world series smackdown ratings

Why Fox Is Bumping WWE ‘SmackDown’ to Cable Despite Record-Low World Series Ratings