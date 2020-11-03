Twitter and Facebook fact-checked a late election-night post from President Donald Trump that made baseless and misleading claims about attempts to “steal the election.”

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” Trump tweeted and posted on Facebook.

Shortly after, Twitter prevented users from replying, liking or directly retweeting the tweet, but users can still quote retweet Trump’s message with additional commentary. Twitter also attached a label reading, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” while also directing users to a resource on “US 2020 election security efforts.”

“We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy,” the Twitter Safety account explained, pointing to its policy that says Twitter will “label and reduce the visibility of Tweets containing false or misleading information about civic processes in order to provide additional context.”

Facebook also attached a warning label to Trump’s post that read, “Final results may be different from initial vote counts, as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks.” Users are still allowed to comment, like and share the post.

On Monday night, Twitter and Facebook also fact-checked another post from Trump that included baseless claims about absentee voting in Pennsylvania.