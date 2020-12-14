Go Pro Today

Democrats Explode With Glee Over Biden’s Electoral College Victory: ‘Best Monday of 2020’

May this finally be the thing that sends Trump packing

| December 14, 2020 @ 4:28 PM
Twitter Explodes With Joy Over Biden's Electoral College Victory: 'Best Monday of 2020'

Getty Images

The left side of the internet was understandably overjoyed on Monday as the news broke that the Electoral College has formally voted for Joe Biden as the 2020 election winner. The Electoral College certification officially makes Biden the President-elect and dashes yet another hope Donald Trump had of overturning the election he lost by more than 7 million votes.

Of course, if his whiny reaction to his campaign’s recent failure to convince the Supreme Court to simply invalidate the election is any guide, we likely have not yet seen the end of Trump’s constant lies that the election was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud. But whatever desperate, undemocratic and hopefully doomed-to-fail thing he and his allies may attempt between today and Jan. 6, when Congress will confirm the election results in a joint session, on Monday much celebrating was in order from people who didn’t vote for the candidate trying to destroy American democracy.

Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz couldn’t hide his delight at the news, writing, “First vaccinations. Electoral College finalized. Best Monday of 2020.”

Also Read: Attorney General Bill Barr Out at White House, Trump Announces

“Donald Trump–you now join me in the ranks of ‘electoral college dropouts,'” Tim Kaine, Hilary Clinton’s 2016 running mate joked. “Of course, you have been President and I haven’t. But, then again, I’ve never lost the popular vote and you’ve never won it.” Kaine of course was referring to the fact that Hillary Clinton lost in the electoral college despite winning the 2016 popular vote by almost 3 million. (For the record, Trump lost the popular vote by many millions of people twice in a row.)

“It was over when the race was called. It was over after dozens of bogus lawsuits went nowhere. It was over when Trump’s hand-picked SCOTUS rejected the TX coup attempt.,” wrote California representative Eric Swalwell. “Now the Electoral College says it’s over, again. 37 DAYS UNTIL @JoeBiden is sworn in at POTUS.”

Massachusetts Senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren wrote, “@JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris’ victory was already clear. The electoral college has now made it even more official. Republicans who continue to deny this victory aren’t just burying their heads in the sand–they’re threatening our democracy.”

Also Read: Debra Messing Doubles Down on Trump Prison Rape Wishes, Hopes He's the 'Victim of Perpetrators'

CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin may have said it best with one simple question for Trump and his supporters: “Ok now? Over now?”

Read these and more reactions below.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Hollywood's notable deaths of 2020 Alex Trebek, Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera (Getty Images)
  • david stern
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • Robert Conrad
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Caroline Flack
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • kenny rogers
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Danny Hicks Evil Dead 2
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Earl Cameron Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Mary Kay Letourneau ABC News
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • galyn gorg robocop 2 Orion Pictures
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
  • Regis Philbin Getty
  • Peter Green Fleetwood Mac Getty Images
  • Getty Images Getty
  • Herman Cain Getty
  • wilford brimley Getty
  • Sumner Redstone Getty
  • Trini Lopez Getty Images
  • robert trump Getty
  • Justin Townes Earle Getty Images
  • Chadwick Boseman
  • Cliff Robinson Getty Images
  • kevin dobson Getty Images
  • Bruce Williamson The Temptations Getty Images
  • diana rigg olenna tyrell
  • ruth bader ginsburg supreme courtruth bader ginsburg supreme court
  • michael lonsdale Getty Images
  • Jackie Stallone Getty Images
  • Helen Reddy
  • Eddie Van Halen
  • Whitey Ford Getty Images
  • Rhonda Fleming obit
  • Tom Kennedy
  • Conchata Ferrell Getty Images
  • Sid Hartman obit KARE11
  • James Randi Getty Images
  • Tony Lewis
  • Marge Champion Getty Images
  • William Blinn Getty Images
  • Tracy Smothers
  • sean connery darby o'gill Disney
  • eddie hassell Getty Images
  • alex trebek
  • Bobby Brown Jr
  • Former New York Mayor David Dinkins Dies at 93
  • bill murray ed murray
  • david prowse darth vader
  • David Lander
  • tommy tiny lister
  • John Le Carre
1 of 120

A look at all the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content