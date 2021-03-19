Twitter Suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Again

Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, marking the second time the Republican lawmaker from Georgia has been suspended by the platform since the start of 2021.

A rep for Twitter did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on why Greene’s account was suspended. Greene’s campaign told CNBC on Friday morning her account was suspended “without explanation,” and a screenshot shared with The Gateway Pundit didn’t offer any insight, either, beyond saying the account had “violated the Twitter Rules.” Greene’s suspension will last 12 hours, lifting at around lunchtime on Friday.

Greene’s Twitter suspension comes as 72 Democrats are co-sponsoring Rep. Jimmy Gomez’s (D-CA) resolution to remove her from Congress. The resolution, introduced Friday, stems from her past support for injuring Democratic lawmakers; CNN reported in January Greene’s Facebook page had liked a comment in 2019 that said a “bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove Nancy Pelosi from office.

Gomez on Friday said he took “no joy in introducing” his resolution, “but any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled. And I’ll do everything I can in my power to protect our democracy and keep all my colleagues safe.”

“There is nothing more threatening to Democrats than strong Republican Women!” Greene said in a statement on Friday, per The Hill. “Democrats are trying [to] overturn the will of the People who voted for both myself and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. House Democrats have declared war on House Republican Women!”

Greene was previously suspended by Twitter in January, after posting conspiracy theories about the Senate runoff elections held in her state. At the time, Twitter said Greene violated the company’s “civic integrity policy,” which says Twitter cannot be used “for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes. This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where or how to participate in a civic process.”