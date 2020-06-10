Twitter to Test Feature Prompting Users to Read Articles Before Retweeting

“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it,” the company said

| June 10, 2020 @ 12:16 PM
Twitter

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Twitter will be testing a new feature (only on Android devices to start) that will prompt users who have not clicked on the article they are about to retweet to actually open the story and read it first.

“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it,” the Twitter Support account tweeted on Wednesday. “To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a new prompt on Android — when you Retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first.”

Also Read: Trump's 'Convoluted' Executive Order Targeting Twitter and Facebook Lacks 'Real Teeth,' Legal Experts Say

At the end of May, Twitter Support also rolled out a new feature for the desktop version of the platform that allows users to save tweets as drafts or schedule them to send at a certain time. The company is also working on a revised verification system that will come with public guidelines for those seeking that blue checkmark, but the feature hasn’t launched publicly yet.

