Twitter will be testing a new feature (only on Android devices to start) that will prompt users who have not clicked on the article they are about to retweet to actually open the story and read it first.
“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it,” the Twitter Support account tweeted on Wednesday. “To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a new prompt on Android — when you Retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first.”
Also Read: Trump's 'Convoluted' Executive Order Targeting Twitter and Facebook Lacks 'Real Teeth,' Legal Experts Say
Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it.
To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first.
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020
At the end of May, Twitter Support also rolled out a new feature for the desktop version of the platform that allows users to save tweets as drafts or schedule them to send at a certain time. The company is also working on a revised verification system that will come with public guidelines for those seeking that blue checkmark, but the feature hasn’t launched publicly yet.
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
- HBO/Disney+/We TV/CBS All Access
- Showtime
- AMC
- HBO
- Paramount Network
- OWN
- DC Universe
- HBO Max
- CBS All Access
- Netflix
- Showtime
- HBO
- We TV
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Showtime
- Netflix
- CBS
- HBO Max
- HBO Max
- Apple TV+
- Apple TV+
- Starz
- Peacock
- Peacock
- Peacock
- Peacock
- HBO Max
- HBO
- TNT
- HBO Max
- HBO Max
- Disney+
- Netflix
- Netflix
- Showtime
- Apple TV+
- Showtime
Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.
Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)
Related Content
-
Media
Twitter Pulls Trump’s Tribute Video to George Floyd Over Copyright ClaimBy Sean Burch | June 5, 2020 @ 8:19 AM
-
Culture
Twitter Hits Trump With Content Warning for Tweet ‘Glorifying Violence’By Phil Owen and Ross A. Lincoln | May 29, 2020 @ 2:16 AM
-
-
MEMBER CONTENTMedia
Trump’s ‘Convoluted’ Executive Order Targeting Twitter and Facebook Lacks ‘Real Teeth,’ Legal Experts SayBy Sean Burch | May 28, 2020 @ 5:52 PM