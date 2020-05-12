Twitter Will Let (Most) Employees Work From Home Forever

The work from home revolution continues to accelerate, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey telling employees they’ll be allowed to work from home, even when stay-at-home measures due to the coronavirus are lifted, BuzzFeed News reported on Tuesday.

Starting in early March, Twitter was “strongly encouraging” employees to work from home because of the pandemic; later, on March 11, the San Francisco-based company implemented mandatory WFH for its employees.

While most employees will be allowed to permanently work from home, “some jobs that require physical presence, such as maintain servers,” will still require workers to come in, BuzzFeed News reported.

“We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere. The past few months have proven we can make that work,” a Twitter spokesperson told TheWrap. “So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.”

Dorsey has been proactive in combating COVID-19, pledging $1 billion last month to help organizations tackling the pandemic.

“Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime,” Dorsey said at the time. “I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”

It’s unclear if Square Inc., the financial services company Dorsey also runs, will adopt similar WFH measures. Reps for Square did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.