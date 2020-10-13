Go Pro Today

‘Two and a Half Men’ Cast, Creators Remember Conchata Ferrell: ‘Shocking and Painful Loss’

“Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect,” writes star Charlie Sheen

| October 13, 2020 @ 3:48 PM
Berta Two and a Half Men

CBS

The cast and crew of “Two and a Half Men” gathered to share fond memories of their beloved co-star Conchata Ferrell after news of her death broke Tuesday, calling her death “a shocking and painful loss.”

Ferrell starred as Berta the housekeeper on the popular sitcom which ran for 12 seasons on CBS. She was surrounded by her family in Sherman Oaks, California when she died of complications resulting from a cardiac arrest on Oct. 12, according to Deadline.

“Two and a Half Men” co-creator Chuck Lorre remembered her fondly in a statement to Deadline, writing: “We called her Chatty. And we all loved her. Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend.”

Also Read: Conchata Ferrell, Berta From 'Two and a Half Men,' Dies at 77

Fellow co-creator Lee Aronsohn called her “a warm, wonderful woman who was always a joy to be around on set,” and said that his “heart goes out to her husband Arnie, who was *always* by her side.”

He added: “Bye, Chatty.”

Star Charlie Sheen mourned Farrell on Twitter Tuesday, writing, “an absolute sweetheart/ a consummate pro/ a genuine friend/ a shocking and painful loss.”

Also Read: Margaret Nolan, Model Behind the Iconic 'Goldfinger' Opening Credits, Dies at 76

“Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect,” he added.

Fellow star Jon Cryer called Farrell “a beautiful human,” and noted that “Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

'Hocus Pocus' and 12 Other Old Hits That Made Big Bucks Again in Theaters in 2020 (Photos)

  • Goonies Hocus Pocus Jurassic Park
  • Rami Malek Bohemian Rhapsody 20th Century Studios
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Warner Bros.
  • black panther 4k hdr dolby vision Disney
  • Disney
  • Disney
  • Beauty and the Beast Disney
  • ghostbusters 1984 video games movies sequels Columbia Pictures
  • jaws Universal
  • The Goonies Warner Bros.
  • Jurassic Park Universal
  • Star Wars Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back Disney
  • "Hocus Pocus" stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Disney
1 of 14

“The Empire Strikes Back,” “Jaws” and “The Goonies” all filled the void left by new blockbusters moving out of 2020

Over the weekend, the re-release of the 1993, campy, Halloween family comedy "Hocus Pocus" was the third highest grossing movie in America from theaters that are actually open. In just two weeks, it has made a cumulative $3 million, despite it also being available for digital rental and on Disney+. In that short time, it became the highest grossing re-release of 2020, and because we're in the midst of a pandemic, it's not surprisingly just shy of the top 50 highest grossing movies of the year. It hasn't made "Tenet" money, and especially not what movies were making before theaters closed down, but it's one of several classic, fan favorite movies that have put up respectable numbers for an audience craving any sort of movies on the big screen or at drive-ins. Here are 15 of the highest grossing re-releases from 2020 (all numbers from Boxofficemojo.com)

View In Gallery

Related Content