Tyler Perry to Restart Production in July for BET Comedies ‘Sistas,’ ‘The Oval’ in Atlanta

Both series were renewed for second seasons

| May 12, 2020 @ 4:06 PM Last Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 4:18 PM
Tyler Perry

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Tyler Perry’s two BET series, “Sistas” and “The Oval,” will be among the first TV shows to get back to filming in the U.S.

BET announced Tuesday that production on the two comedies is scheduled to resume in July. Each will film one at a time, with “Sistas” beginning on July 8, followed by “The Oval” on July 28. Both will shoot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Both series were given second season renewals on Tuesday.

Also Read: Netflix's Ted Sarandos Offers Plan to Safely Resume Production

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Tyler Perry and for the renewals of our two Wednesday night programming staples, ‘The Oval’ and ‘Sistas.’ BET is committed to investing in quality programming from top industry power players and giving viewers more of the content they love and expect from the brand across our platforms,” said Scott Mills, President of BET.

Perry outlined a plan to safely resume production at his Atlanta studios in an interview with Deadline last month. The plan involves testing and quarantining the cast and crew on his massive lot, complete with housing. His shows film entirely at his studios and can do a 22-episode season in under three weeks, he said.

“The Oval” and “Sistas” are executive produced, directed, and written by Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as executive producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

