Tyler Robinson Charged With Aggravated Murder of Charlie Kirk, Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty

Tyler Robinson was formally charged Tuesday in the Sept. 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk with a total of seven counts, including aggravated murder.

The alleged shooter was also charged with the felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of obstruction of justice and two counts of witness tampering. The seventh count was the commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Utah state attorney Jeff Gray announced in Tuesday’s press conference that he intends to seek the death penalty for the 22-year-old.

“I do not take this decision lightly,” he said. “And it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime. Because we are seeking the death penalty, the defendant will continue to be held without bail in the Utah County Jail.”

The first two counts of aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury were further alleged with aggravating factors because Robinson apparently targeted Kirk, a prominent conservative youth organizer and activist, for his political beliefs and expression.

The first count of obstruction of justice was for Robinson’s alleged moving and concealing of the rifle used in the shooting; the second was for disposing of the clothing he wore. The first count of witness tampering was for telling his roommate to delete all incriminating texts; the second was for telling his roommate to stay silent and not speak to police or media.

Detailing provided statements from Robinson’s mother, Gray expanded on the state’s findings that her son and his roommate, a trans woman, were romantically involved and that the accused shooter had grown increasingly liberal over the last year with an emphasis on trans and LGBTQ+ rights.

“Robinson’s mother explained that over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and -trans rights oriented,” Gray said. “She stated that Robinson began to date his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning genders. This resulted in several discussions with family members, but especially between Robinson and his father, who have very different political views. In one conversation before the shooting, Robinson mentioned that Charlie Kirk would be holding an event at UVU, which Robinson said was a stupid venue for the event. Robinson accused Kirk of spreading hate.”

Gray also laid out the events of Sept. 10, from Robinson’s arrival on the Utah Valley University campus — where Kirk was launching his “The American Comeback Tour” — to his fleeing the scene from a campus building’s rooftop to his parents’ involvement in recognizing their son as the prime suspect and persuading him to turn himself in. Robinson’s parents alleged that their son weighed killing himself and did not want to go to jail, Gray said, adding that he “explained there is too much evil in the guy,” referring to Kirk.

Robinson’s roommate also detailed to authorities how she came to realize that he was involved in Kirk’s assassination, Gray said. The roommate told police that she found a note under Robinson’s computer that read, “I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.” Gray also read through text messages between Robinson and the roommate, where he confessed to killing Kirk, professed his love for her (“You are all I worry about love”) and also insisted “Don’t talk to the media,” and if police questioned her, “ask for a lawyer and stay silent.”

Alleged texts between Robinson and his roommate also covered the previously reported etchings on his bullet casings, many of which nodded to gaming memes and other niche, online culture.

“I understand the public’s desire to know the facts. My own family members have pressed me for information. Why are we reluctant to share the details of the investigation itself and comment on the case? Because I want to ensure a fair and impartial trial,” Gray said, nearing the presser’s conclusion. “I became a prosecutor because of my love for the ideals of this great country and the principles embedded in our Constitution.”

The state attorney emphasized that despite the prosecution’s mounting allegations, Robinson is “presumed innocent until we the state prove to an impartial jury of the defendant’s peers his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Robinson is scheduled for a brief hearing at 3 p.m. MT Tuesday to stand before a judge in the Utah Fourth District Court for his first appearance since his arrest, where he will be formally informed of the charges.