Tyra Banks says she agrees with criticism that her behavior in some moments on “America’s Next Top Model” during its 24 seasons were insensitive.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ‘ANTM’ moments and I agree with you,” the model posted on Twitter on Friday. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Over the past week, people had been criticizing the way Banks behaved towards certain contestants on the show, and clips of some of the most cringe-worthy moments resurfaced online.

In one clip, Banks criticized contestant Dani Evans for not closing the gap in her teeth.

“So, Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to have your gap closed,” Banks said in the video. “Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?”

Evans responded, “Yes, why not?” to which Banks replied, “This is all people see. It’s easy, breezy, beautiful CoverGirl. It’s not marketable.” She eventually did get the gap closed and was crowned the winner of the season.

Other resurfaced moments included a “biracial” themed photoshoot where contestants had their skin darkened, or another when contestant Kahlen Rondot was told to pose in a coffin, just one day after her friend had passed away.

we don’t talk about how toxic Tyra Banks was in ANTM. she’d make a girl get a buzz cut after her hair is down her back from growing it out since she was 9, just to send her home in the 5th week and get mad when the girls didn’t cry when they got eliminated ???????? — ???????????????????? ???? (@badgalzeezeee) May 3, 2020

ANTM/Tyra Banks’ commentary aged badly & that’s the honest truth. We were kids when we were watching this so we weren’t aware of what was being framed to us. Watching those clips now…. she definitely violated and she did it a lot. — ???????????????????? ???????????? ???? (@TheCourtKim) May 5, 2020

Ken Mok, a producer of the show, rushed to Banks’ defense, writing: “Want to reiterate what @tyrabanks said. I look at some of those #ANTM moments and cringe. Just a FYI – the entire creative team made the choices in those shows – not just Tyra. So please feel free to yell at me for some of the worst moments in ANTM history! Apologies to all.” Some fans also supported her, writing, “Girl, you do not owe these people an explanation for how you ran your show” and “you don’t even have to apologize. It was a different time AND for entertainment value!”

However, others weren’t satisfied with her response.

“This……. is simply not enough,” one user wrote. “You really crushed numerous girls spirits playing with lives like it was Sims.” Another responded, “Say more about this. Which choices were off? What was off about them? Mere acknowledgement and genuine apology are not the same thing.”

Banks has hosted “America’s Next Top Model” since its premiere in 2003. She exited the show in Season 23 when Rita Ora briefly took over the role, before Banks returned to host Season 24.