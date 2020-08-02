Mixed martial artist Trevin Giles was diagnosed with “heart irregularities” after fainting moments before a UFC middleweight bout against Kevin Holland on Friday night.

Moments before Giles was to walk out to the octagon for the main-card opener at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, he passed out, forcing the Nevada Athletic Commission to cancel the matchup for precautionary reasons.

During the live UFC broadcast, Giles was shown sitting up on his own, surrounded by his team. His manager, Oren Hodak, told ESPN that Giles appeared to be OK but was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons and would remain there overnight.

Once at the hospital, Giles posted a video on Instagram from the E.R., saying he was “all good” but “not sure what really happened.”

Sunday, a photo was added to his Instagram account of Giles undergoing an ultrasound at the hospital.

“Got held over night in the hospital. Apparently I have heart irregularities that may be the cause of all this,” he wrote. “Just had a heart cardiogram this morning. Waiting for the good news and back to Houston I go. I will enjoy my family, assure all my loved ones that I’m okay, then I will prepare to handle some unfinished business. Thanks for all the love and concern.”