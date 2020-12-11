'Tis the season to be jolly... and what better way to start things off with a smile than to point out some truly unattractive holiday wardrobe choices? Here are a handful of the ugliest Christmas sweater to be found on TV and in films.
"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000): Jim Carrey's Grinch with the itty bitty heart also has itty bitty taste in clothing.
"Bridget Jones' Diary" (2001): Bridget thought Mark Darcy might be Mr. Right... and then she saw this sweater.
"The Santa Clause 2" (2002): That's the way to butter up Santa, Molly (Shannon). Toss his face onto a sweater to keep him close to your heart.
"Love, Actually" (2003): OK, OK. We know y'all love this movie, but John's sweater looks like a peacock mated with an American flag. Just sayin'.
"Deck the Halls" (2006): Matthew Broderick's Christmas mope specialist wanted his kids to have a traditional holiday, matching sweaters and all.
"The Santa Clause 3" (2006): Hey, Santa. You might want to stick to that red suit if you know what's good for ya.
"Ugly Betty" (2006): Oh, Betty, Betty, Betty. The tacky snowman sweater you wore to Mode Magazine's holiday party pretty much explains the title of the show.
"Step Brothers" (2008): This Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy is proof that fashion sense – and lack there of – runs in the family.
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": While Charlie went for your standard Christmas sweater – with emphasis on the word "sweat" – Mac ripped off the sleeves of a "Noel" T-shirt for that edgy look.
"Modern Family" (2009): The show's very first Christmas episode had the Dunphy family at their dysfunctional best, showing off their ugly sweaters in a video message to the kids' grandma.
And "Modern Family" again (2011): Tasked with wrapping gifts with Jay, Cam's super-sensitive reaction to his father-in-law not "getting" his thoughtful gift could have been much worse… if Jay told him what he thought about this snowman vest.
"Community" (2011): This Christmas episode had the study group joining the glee club. How those sweaters would cause anyone glee is beyond us.
"Real Housewives of Orange County" (2014): Danielle hosted an "Ugly Sweater" party, all in the name of charity. And, no, these outfits are not couture.
"How I Met Your Mother" (2014): Being a moose's caboose to Marshall's front end was certainly a proof of Lily's love.
"Two and a Half Men" (2014): Santa hanging onto his sled for dear life as it flies upside-down past the huge full moon... is a pretty great sweater... that is upstaged by that atrocity Alan is wearing.
"Hot in Cleveland" (2014): Betty White's Elka would never let an opportunity pass to tease her besties.
"Arrow" (2015): Felicity’s mom added comic relief to a holiday party by giving Hanukkah some equal time.
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (2015): Darryl got upset when he realizes he was the only one observing National Christmas Sweater Day.
"Office Christmas Party" (2016): Kate McKinnon's human resources rep in this ensemble comedy should have been ticketed by the fashion police.
Hallmark Channel Original Movie "A Shoe Addict’s Christmas" (2018): Jean Smart plays a quirky guardian angel, who introduces Candace Cameron Bure to the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. Unfortunately, Candace does not reciprocate by introducing Jean to a stylist.