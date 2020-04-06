UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Intensive Care With COVID-19

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, was relocated to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms have “worsened,” according to a statement from a No. 10 spokesperson.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” the spokesperson said. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

In his absence, Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him “where necessary,” the spokesperson added.

Johnson, who first tested positive for the coronavirus in late March, was hospitalized at St. Thomas over the weekend for “persistent” coronavirus symptoms. At the time, Johnson tweeted that he was going in for “routine tests” because he was still experiencing symptoms but said that he was “in good spirits.”

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II gave a televised speech to reassure the public only an hour before it was announced that Johnson was admitted to the hospital.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,” she said. “We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.”

