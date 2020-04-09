U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was relocated from intensive care back to the St. Thomas hospital ward on Thursday.

“The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He is in extremely good spirits,” Downing Street said.

Johnson was relocated to the intensive care unit of St. Thomas hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened,” a spokesperson said at the time. Though he had first tested positive for the coronavirus in late March, he was admitted to St. Thomas over the weekend for “persistent” coronavirus symptoms.

At the time, Johnson tweeted that he was going in for “routine tests” because he was still experiencing symptoms but said that he was “in good spirits.”

President Donald Trump responded to the “great news” on Twitter and wished the U.K. prime minister well.