UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference,” Johnson says

| March 27, 2020 @ 4:25 AM Last Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 6:29 AM
boris johnson

Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweeted video message, Johnson said that he had “developed mild symptoms” of COVID-19 and will isolate himself at 10 Downing Street. He added that he “will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

Johnson is the latest prominent figure to be diagnosed with the virus in the U.K., which on Thursday reported more than 11,600 confirmed cases and saw its death toll jump from 475 to 578, according to the BBC.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles, the first in line to the British throne, revealed that he too tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” a Clarence House official said.

In a news conference on Thursday, England’s deputy chief medical officer, Dr. Jenny Harries, said that the full effects of the outbreak in the U.K. were still two or three weeks away as the nation’s hospitals anticipated demand for intensive care.

The U.K. is “only just starting to see a bite in the interventions — the social distancing — that have been put into place,” she said, according to the BBC.

