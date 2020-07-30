Univision wins another Wednesday among adults 18-49

Fox’s “Ultimate Tag” season finale didn’t ultimately win Wednesday night, but at least it stayed steady with last week’s Nielsen ratings.

Also just like last week, Univision won primetime in the key demo and NBC repeats averaged the most total viewers.

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.5 million, according to preliminary numbers.

Ratings: The CW's 'Tell Me a Story' Debut Doesn't Have a Fairytale Start

NBC, CBS and Fox tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4 rating. NBC and CBS had 3 shares, Fox got a 2. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.4 million, CBS was second with 2.9 million and Fox was fifth with 1.3 million.

NBC aired all reruns last night.

For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/4 and 3.5 million viewers. Repeats followed.

For Fox, following a rerun, the “Ultimate Tag” season finale at 9 received a 0.3/2 and 1.1 million viewers.

'Titan Games' Leads NBC to 10th Straight Monday Ratings Win

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both a 0.3/2. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 871,000.

For ABC, “United We Fall” at 8 got a 0.5/4 and 3.5 million viewers. Following reruns, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 had a 0.2/2 and 1.3 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 377,000. After a repeat at 8, the “Bulletproof” season finale at 9 settled for a 0.1/0 and 352,000 viewers.

