Ultimate Tag

ULTIMATE TAG: A contestant tries to elude taggers in the “Dangerously Fast” season finale episode of ULTIMATE TAG airing Wednesday, July 29 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. © 2020 FOX Media LLC.

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Ultimate Tag’ Finale Stays Steady With Last Week’s Penultimate Episode

by | July 30, 2020 @ 8:38 AM

Univision wins another Wednesday among adults 18-49

Fox’s “Ultimate Tag” season finale didn’t ultimately win Wednesday night, but at least it stayed steady with last week’s Nielsen ratings.

Also just like last week, Univision won primetime in the key demo and NBC repeats averaged the most total viewers.

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.5 million, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC, CBS and Fox tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4 rating. NBC and CBS had 3 shares, Fox got a 2. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.4 million, CBS was second with 2.9 million and Fox was fifth with 1.3 million.

NBC aired all reruns last night.

For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/4 and 3.5 million viewers. Repeats followed.

For Fox, following a rerun, the “Ultimate Tag” season finale at 9 received a 0.3/2 and 1.1 million viewers.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both a 0.3/2. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 871,000.

For ABC, “United We Fall” at 8 got a 0.5/4 and 3.5 million viewers. Following reruns, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 had a 0.2/2 and 1.3 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 377,000. After a repeat at 8, the “Bulletproof” season finale at 9 settled for a 0.1/0 and 352,000 viewers.

14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be...
Fox/NBC/ABC/CBS
Series:  "Magnum P.I."     Net:  CBS      18-49 rating: 1.0        Not much to investigate here.
CBS
Series:  "MacGyver"      Net:   CBS       18-49 rating: 1.0     Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
CBS
Series:  "The Unicorn"             Net:   CBS       18-49 rating: 1.0     Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
CBS
Series:  "Bob Hearts Abishola"     Net:   CBS       18-49 rating: 1.0    The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
CBS
Series:  "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"      Net:  NBC    18-49 rating: 0.9        The Nine-Nine's large fanbase doesn't bring it a large Nielsen rating.
NBC
Series:  "Good Girls"     Net:   NBC       18-49 rating: 0.9     Not bad, but not good either.
NBC
Series:   "American Housewife"     Net:  ABC       18-49 rating: 0.9     Hey, you can't win over every American.
ABC
Series:  "All Rise"       Net:   CBS       18-49 rating: 0.9     Well, not "all" rise, at least not all adults 18-49.
CBS
Series:   "black-ish"    Net:   ABC      18-49 rating: 0.9      OK-ish.
ABC
Series:  "mixed-ish"      Net:   ABC       18-49 rating: 0.9      Ties its parent series as OK-ish.
ABC
Series:  "Bless the Harts"      Net:  Fox       18-49 rating: 0.9      Nowhere near blessed, but better than the other first-year Fox animated sitcom on this list.
Fox
Series:   "Bob's Burgers"      Net:   Fox       18-49 rating: 0.9           Critical acclaim doesn't always cook up nice Nielsen numbers.
Fox
Series:  "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"           Net:   NBC       18-49 rating: 0.7       Not extraordinary.
NBC
Series:  "Duncanville"      Net:    Fox      18-49 rating: 0.5                 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
Fox

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

