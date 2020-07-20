UltraViolet Calls for Independent Investigation Into Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson Over Sexual Harassment Accusations

A Fox News spokesperson said that the network already did a “comprehensive independent investigation conducted by an outside law firm”

| July 20, 2020 @ 6:32 PM Last Updated: July 20, 2020 @ 7:50 PM
Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson

Ed Rode / Rich Polk / Getty Images

Feminist group UltraViolet has called for an independent investigation into the sexual harassment accusations against Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Howard Kurtz and contributor Gianno Caldwell that were detailed in a lawsuit on Monday.

“The allegations that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity also took part in and fostered this toxic culture is hardly surprising. Fox News may deny these allegations, but we’ve seen the network lie time and time again, provide cover, and even take major losses to subsidize predators and propagandists,” Shaunna Thomas, the co-founder and executive director of UltraViolet, said. “Only a transparent, independent investigation into Carlson, Hannity, Kurtz and Caldwell that is made public can be trusted.”

Thomas also said the lawsuit’s revelations about former host Ed Henry, who was accused of raping a then-production assistant at the network and was fired earlier this month, were “nothing short of horrifying” and an “indictment” of the “culture of abuse” at the network.

Also Read: Fox News' Ex-Host Ed Henry Accused of Rape, Hannity and Tucker Carlson of Sexual Harassment in Lawsuit

“The fact that Fox News ignored Henry’s violent and calculated sexual attacks against multiple women colleagues for years is a damning indictment that the culture of abuse, created and perpetuated by Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly, continues to thrive at the network,” Thomas said. “For decades, Fox News has done little to address the culture of abuse that has been allowed thrive at the network. History shows that they will not take action against a sexual abuser unless forced to do so.”

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu, said that Areu was a target of sexual harassment from Hannity, Carlson, Kurtz and Caldwell, while Eckhart said she was sexually assaulted by Henry.

An attorney for Henry disputed the accusations against Henry as “fictional” and said Eckhart had “initiated and completely encouraged a consensual relationship.” A Fox News spokesperson denied the sexual harassment accusations against the network’s top on-air talent and said a “comprehensive independent investigation conducted by an outside law firm” determined that Areu’s “claims against Fox News, including its management as well as its hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity & Howard Kurtz and its contributor Gianno Caldwell, are false, patently frivolous and utterly devoid of any merit.”

Also Read: After Ed Henry Ouster, Gretchen Carlson Calls Again for Fox News to Lift NDAs for Sexual Misconduct Accusers

But Douglas Wigdor and Michael Willemin, attorneys for Eckhart and Areu, said in a statement that an investigator never spoke with their clients, who offered to meet with him “under reasonable conditions,” and that the investigator was paid for by Fox News. Like Thomas, the two women’s attorneys also said there needed to be an independent investigation with results made public.

A Fox News spokesperson later disputed this account, telling TheWrap in a statement that the investigators “immediately requested in writing the opportunity to speak directly with each plaintiff with their attorneys present, and for the plaintiffs to provide them with any evidence (i.e., texts or emails) supporting their claims.”

“The Wigdor Firm declined, informing the investigators that neither plaintiff would be allowed to be interviewed, unless the investigators promised that anything either plaintiff said could not be used in any future litigation or proceeding,” the spokesperson said. “Because that condition is unreasonable, as evidence cannot be suppressed or hidden in this manner in litigation, our investigators were not given access to speak to either plaintiff. In addition, the Wigdor Firm declined to provide the investigators with any of the emails, texts or other evidence they requested.”

65 Stars Who Have Condemned Harvey Weinstein (Photos)

  • Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Ashley Judd Getty Images
  • Gwyneth Paltrow Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Angelina Jolie shoot like a girl Getty Images
  • Rose McGowan Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • asia argento Getty Images
  • Rosanna Arquette Getty Images
  • Mira Sorvino Getty Images
  • cara delevingne Getty Images
  • kate beckinsale relativity amazon the only living boy in new york Getty Images
  • Lea Seydoux Getty Images
  • George Clooney Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • The Current War Toronto International Film Festival
  • Leonardo DiCaprio Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • reader kate winslet The Weinstein Company
  • Glenn Close Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Meryl Streep Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlize Theron Getty Images
  • Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett in Carol The Weinstein Company
  • Jennifer Lawrence Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Nicole Kidman Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Mark Ruffalo Getty Images
  • "Misery Loves Comedy" star Kevin Smith, photographed by Patrick Fraser at TheWrap's Kia photobooth during the 2015 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2015. Kevin Smith Patrick Fraser/TheWrap
  • Jane Fonda Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Judi Dench Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Minnie Driver at the Return to Zero premiere Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham at Power Women Breakfast Getty Images
  • Jessica Chastain Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Matt Damon Getty Images
  • Ben Affleck Getty Images
  • Penelope Cruz Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Heather Graham Getty Images
  • Jamie Lee Curtis Getty Images
  • iliza shlesinger Getty Images
  • Julianne Moore Getty Images
  • Emma Thompson Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Ryan Coogler Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • John Madden Getty Images
  • Tamron Hall Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • chris hemsworth star trek Getty Images
  • Viola Davis Oscar Getty Images
  • Brie Larson Unicorn Store
  • Emma Watson Getty Images
  • Ryan Gosling Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • seth rogen Getty Images
  • rebecca hall woody allen women's march Getty Images
  • Paul Feig Getty Images
  • Jeffrey Katzenberg Getty Images
  • Michael Eisner Getty Images
  • Bob Iger Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Nancy Dubuc Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Jeremy Zimmer UTA Getty Images
  • Colin Firth Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Jeff Bridges Getty Images
  • Gretchen Mol Getty Images
  • Christian Slater Getty Images
  • Blake Lively Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Robert Rodriguez Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • David Thewlis Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • James Toback James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy Avengers 4 Getty Images
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Getty Images
  • AMERICAN PASTORAL Ewan McGregor Geneviève Caron/TheWrap
1 of 66

Collaborators denounce disgraced movie mogul over sexual misconduct allegations

In the wake of two bombshell reports detailing the sexual harassment, assault and rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein, dozens and dozens of stars have come out to publicly condemn the powerhouse producer and co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE