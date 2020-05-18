‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Release Date Set at Netflix

Netflix has set the return date for “The Umbrella Academy.”

The 10-episode second season of the action comic book series premieres on July 31.

Here is the official description from Netflix:

"On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse."

“The Umbrella Academy” is based on Gerard Way’s comic book series, illustrated by Gabriel Bá and published by Dark Horse Comics. The Netflix series is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner. Additional executive producers include Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Way, and Bá.

Season 1 premiered in February 2019. Main cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min have all signed on to return for Season 2.

“The Umbrella Academy” Season 2 premieres July 31 on Netflix.