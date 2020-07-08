‘Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Trailer: The Hargreeves Are Stuck in Different Pasts and Have to Get Back to the Same Future (Video)
The second apocalypse begins July 31
Jennifer Maas | July 8, 2020 @ 7:06 AM
Last Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 7:26 AM
Netflix dropped the trailer for “The Umbrella Academy” Season 2 on Wednesday, proving that Five (Aidan Gallagher) was right — as per usual — and messing with time travel to save Vanya (Ellen Page) in 2019 was a bad, bad idea.
This bad idea has landed each of the Hargreeves kids in a different point in time in the 1960s in Dallas, Texas, and at first they aren’t even aware if their siblings survived. But once they do find each other, Five informs them that they must get back to the future to stop yet another apocalypse. Great.
The trailer is set to “Here Comes The End,” an original song from Gerard Way, the My Chemical Romance frontman who wrote the “Umbrella Academy” comic book series and is a co-executive producer on the Netflix drama.
“I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ was being shot; by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality,” Way said in a statement.
You can watch the 3-minute trailer above and via this link here.
Here’s the official description for Season 2, courtesy of Netflix:
Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.
“The Umbrella Academy” stars Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min and Colm Feore.
The show is based on the comic book series of the same name, created and written by Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics.
“The Umbrella Academy” is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner. Other executive producers include Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Way and Bá.
For those of you fans looking for additional Season 2 info, we’ve listed the new episode titles below. Good luck deciphering what they might mean.
210 – The End of Something
Director: Jeremy Webb
Writer: Steve Blackman
“The Umbrella Academy” Season 2 launches July 31 on Netflix.
