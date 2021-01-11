‘Umbrella Academy’ Casts Sparrow Academy for Season 3: Meet Bizarro Ben and His Siblings

“The Umbrella Academy” has cast the members of the Sparrow Academy for the Netflix drama’s upcoming third season, the streaming service said Monday.

As fans will remember, the Sparrow Academy is a bizarro version of the Umbrella Academy, which exists in the altered timeline that the Hargreeves siblings return to in 2019 at the end of Season 2.

In this version of events, Sir Reginald Hargreeves still adopted seven of the forty-three children who were all born on the same day in 1989 to a mother who had not previously shown signs of pregnancy, however all of his adoptees are different from the Umbrella Academy members — with the exception of Ben (Justin H. Min, who also plays Ben Hargreeves in the show’s original timeline).

The new lineup includes Marcus, a.k.a. Sparrow #1 (played by Justin Cornwell); Ben, Sparrow #2 (Min); Fei, Sparrow #3 (Britne Oldford); Alphonso, Sparrow #4, (Jake Epstein); Sloane, Sparrow #5 (Genesis Rodriguez); Jayme, Sparrow #6 (Cazzie David); Christopher, Sparrow #7 (played by an “existential dread inducing psykronium cube, per Nefflix’s description).

As TheWrap previously reported, the true Umbrella Academy — Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min — will all be back for Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy,” along with fellow returning cast members Ritu Arya, Adam Godley, and Colm Feore.

Production on the 10-episode third season of “The Umbrella Academy” begins next month in Toronto.

See below for the character descriptions for the Sparrow Academy members, courtesy of Netflix.

JUSTIN CORNWELL (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, I Am the Night) will play MARCUS, Sparrow #1.

A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice.

JUSTIN H. MIN (After Yang, The Umbrella Academy) will play BEN, Sparrow #2.

This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant– Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.

BRITNE OLDFORD (The Path, Hunters) will play FEI, Sparrow #3.

Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done.

JAKE EPSTEIN (Designated Survivor, Suits) will play ALPHONSO, Sparrow #4.

Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

GENESIS RODRIGUEZ (The Fugitive, Big Hero 6) will play SLOANE, Sparrow #5.

A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them.

CAZZIE DAVID (86’ed, NY Times best-selling author of “No One Asked for This”) will play JAYME, Sparrow #6.

Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend.

EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE (Newcomer) will play CHRISTOPHER, Sparrow #7.

Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.