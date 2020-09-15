‘Game of Thrones': How a Voyeuristic Horse Made the Already Bad Unaired Pilot Worse

The unaired “Game of Thrones” is notorious for many, many reasons, and a new book about the making of the now-ended HBO series has added another one to the list: a horse’s penis.

During the shooting of the original pilot of David Benioff and Dan Weiss’ TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s beloved fantasy novels, Martin — who was on location in Morocco for the scenes at Daenerys’ (played by Tamzin Merchant in the unaired pilot) wedding to Dothraki leader Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) — says the horse that was watching the new husband and wife get busy on their wedding night got a little too excited about the whole thing.

“Then came the filming of the wedding night,” Martin says in Entertainment Weekly’s excerpt of James Hibberd’s “Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic Series.” “In the Emilia Clarke version, it’s rape. It’s not rape in my book, and it’s not rape in the scene as we filmed it with Tamzin Merchant. It’s a seduction. Dany and Drogo don’t have the same language. Dany is a little scared but also a little excited, and Drogo is being more considerate. The only words he knows are ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Originally it was a fairly faithful version.”

He continued: “So we’re by this little brook. They tied the horses to the trees and there’s a seduction scene by the stream. Jason Momoa and Tamzin are naked and ‘having sex.’ And suddenly the video guy starts to laugh. The silver filly was not a filly at all. It was a colt. And it was getting visibly excited by watching these two humans. There’s this horse in the background with this enormous horse schlong. So that didn’t go well either.”

