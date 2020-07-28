TV One has set a return date for “Uncensored,” the popular docuseries that lets stars take the wheel as they give viewers a peek into their private lives.

Season 3 of the series, which was taped pre-COVID-19, premieres Sunday, Sept. 6 at 10/9c.

This season’s featured personalities include “Power” star Omari Hardwick, “Ray” star Larenz Tate, musician and actor Tyrese Gibson, rapper Eve, “Love and Hip-Hop” star Yandy Smith-Harris, “Black-ish” actress Jenifer Lewis, and “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Debbie Allen.

The new season will also include five bonus episodes including “Uncensored: Black Girl Magic,” “Uncensored: Scandals,” “Uncensored: Hip-Hop,” “Uncensored: Black Hollywood” and “Uncensored: Big Break.”

“We’re excited for the return and talent line-up for this season of Uncensored, which is one of the network’s top-rated series,” said Jason Ryan, executive producer in charge of production. “Viewers will get to experience the intimate revelations of some of their favorite celebrities.”

“‘Uncensored’ has created a space for premiere talent to share their life experiences in an intimate way that’s empowering and motivating for viewers. As we head into season 3, highlighting the unique journey of these individuals remains our focus,” said Tony Strickland, co-executive producer and head of unscripted for Swirl Films. ” We’re honored to continue growing our relationship with TV One while creating such a groundbreaking series.”

TV One is also planning to launch a weekly “Uncensored” digital pre-show series on www.tvone.tv and on TV One’s YouTube channel, featuring commentary from the voices behind Bossip.com. Each week, the hosts will discuss the featured celebrity and provide sneak previews of the upcoming episode.

“Uncensored” is produced for TV One by executive producers Eric Tomosunas and Keith Neal, co-executive producer Jay Allen, showrunner Paul Hall, and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan serves as executive producer in charge of production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough serves as senior director of talent and casting, and Robyn Greene Arrington is vice president of original programming and production.

Season 3 of “Uncensored” premieres Sunday, September 6 at 10/9c on TV One.