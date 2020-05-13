‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ – WWE’s Dead Man Appropriately Trains in ‘Hell’ for Redemption Match (Exclusive Video)

Mark Calaway, a.k.a. WWE’s The Undertaker, knows he “had no business being in the ring” vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. In TheWrap’s sneak peek from Sunday’s “Undertaker: The Last Ride” Chapter 2, the Dead Man is training — hard — for his redemption match against John Cena at the following year’s WrestleMania 34.

Working out at Lakeway Crossfit, Calaway welcomes the WWE camera crew to “Hell.”

“I didn’t think this workout was going to be this taxing, cardiovascular-wise,” Calaway said struggling in the sudden 90-degree Texas heat.

“Nobody else feels sorry for me, I’m not going to feel sorry for myself,” he continued. “I shouldn’t have been in the ring last year, simple as that. It won’t happen again, you can bet (on) that.”

Watch the video above.

Readers can catch the end result — ‘Taker’s full match vs. Cena — of all this preparation here.

In that clip, Elias eats up a nice chunk of time at the beginning. The Undertaker finally shows up around the 9-minute mark, and then he and Cena have like a 3-minute match.

Whatever, it was a hell of a lot better than the Reigns contest.

Here’s the official logline for Sunday’s episode: The Undertaker’s greatest fear is realized as his disappointing performance against Roman Reigns during WrestleMania 33 fuels the Dead Man to rebuild and redeem himself in a match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34. Fans will get a glimpse into how he got ready for that match, his hip replacement surgery in 2017, and why that was both a blessing and a curse, a meeting with Vince McMahon at WWE headquarters regarding his future and much more.

Chapter 2 of “Undertaker: The Last Ride” will be available to stream on-demand beginning at 10 a.m. ET this Sunday on WWE Network.

Here’s the rest of the miniseries’ schedule:

Chapter 3: Sunday, May 24 on-demand beginning at 10 a.m. ET

Chapter 4: Sunday, June 14 on-demand beginning at 10 a.m. ET

Chapter 5: Sunday, June 21 on-demand beginning at 10 a.m. ET