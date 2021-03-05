Al Wants to Experience All of America, but Mostly Costco, in ‘United States of Al’ Trailer (Video)

CBS has debuted the trailer for Chuck Lorre’s “United States of Al,” and it’s going to be quite a culture shock for the characters.

The premise of the show sees Awalmir, a.k.a. Al (Adhir Kalyan), arriving in America to begin a new life. He is staying with marine combat veteran Riley (Parker Young) for whom he worked with as an interpreter in Afghanistan.

Hilarity (hopefully) ensues.

In the trailer, when Riley picks his kid’s godfather up from the airport, Al announces that he wants to experience all that America has to offer.

“I want to see everything: Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, and what’s the name of that place that sells peanut butter and brings it to you on a forklift,” Awalmir asks his host.

“Costco,” Riley replies.

Watch the trailer via the video above.

Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad”) also stars on “United States of Al” as Riley’s gruff dad.

“United States of Al” debuts on April Fool’s Day, April 1, on CBS.

