ABC’s ‘United We Fall’ Debut Tops Wednesday in TV Ratings

by | July 16, 2020 @ 8:30 AM

But Univision finishes first in key demo’s primetime averages

“United We Fall” didn’t fall flat on its face Wednesday, when it debuted as the highest-rated and most-watched show of the evening. (“United We Fall” tied with Univision’s “Te Doy La Vida” in the key demo’s ratings.)

The new ABC sitcom did decline from Episode 1 to Episode 2, so if you’re desperate for a “fall” pun, it’s there.

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.6 million, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.5 million, ABC was third with 2.5 million.

NBC aired all reruns last night.

For ABC, the “United We Fall” series premiere at 8 p.m. drew a 0.6/4 and 4.2 million viewers. A second episode at 8:30 had a 0.5/3 and 3.6 million viewers. Following repeats, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers.

CBS and Fox tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.6 million, Fox was fifth with 1.3 million.

For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million viewers. “Game On!” at 9 got a 0.3/2 and 2.3 million viewers. A rerun followed.

For Fox, following a repeat, “Ultimate Tag” at 9 received a 0.3/2 and 1.2 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in viewers with 845,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 505,000. “The 100” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 628,000 viewers. At 9, “Bulletproof” got a 0.1/1 and 382,000 viewers.

