ABC’s ‘United We Fall’ Debut Tops Wednesday in TV Ratings

But Univision finishes first in key demo’s primetime averages
“United We Fall” didn’t fall flat on its face Wednesday, when it debuted as the highest-rated and most-watched show of the evening. (“United We Fall” tied with Univision’s “Te Doy La Vida” in the key demo’s ratings.)
The new ABC sitcom did decline from Episode 1 to Episode 2, so if you’re desperate for a “fall” pun, it’s there.
Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.6 million, according to preliminary numbers.
NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.5 million, ABC was third with 2.5 million.
NBC aired all reruns last night.
For ABC, the “United We Fall” series premiere at 8 p.m. drew a 0.6/4 and 4.2 million viewers. A second episode at 8:30 had a 0.5/3 and 3.6 million viewers. Following repeats, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers.
CBS and Fox tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.6 million, Fox was fifth with 1.3 million.
For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million viewers. “Game On!” at 9 got a 0.3/2 and 2.3 million viewers. A rerun followed.
For Fox, following a repeat, “Ultimate Tag” at 9 received a 0.3/2 and 1.2 million viewers.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in viewers with 845,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 505,000. “The 100” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 628,000 viewers. At 9, “Bulletproof” got a 0.1/1 and 382,000 viewers.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • [email protected] • Twitter: @tonymaglio