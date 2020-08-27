United We Fall

ABC/Byron Cohen

ABC’s ‘United We Fall’ Season Finale Rises in Viewers From Last Week

by | August 27, 2020 @ 8:47 AM

Night 3 of the Republican National Convention is pretty tight in early broadcast-ratings returns

ABC’s “United We Fall” did not fall with its Season 1 finale on Wednesday. The sitcom stayed flat with last week in the key demo’s ratings and grew a bit in terms of total viewers.

The below Nielsen numbers are not adjusted for time zones. Therefore, the ratings for CBS, NBC and ABC, which carried Night 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) live at 10 p.m. ET, should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

According to initial data, NBC News drew the most RNC viewers on broadcast TV last night. NBC, CBS and ABC tied in ratings among adults 18-49 for that hour.

Thanks to “Big Brother,” CBS won primetime last night among adults 18-49.

Also Read: Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Lifts NBC to Top Tuesday's RNC Hour - and Primetime

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.1/7 and 4.2 million viewers. At 9, “Tough as Nails” had a 0.5/3 and 2.9 million viewers. RNC coverage at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million million viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for was second in ratings, each with a 0.4. NBC had a 3 share, Fox got a 2. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.1 million, Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.4 million.

For NBC, “America’s Got Talent” at 8 got a 0.6/4 and 4.9 million viewers. Following a rerun, the RNC at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

Also Read: Nielsen Names Scott Brown Head of Audience Measurement

ABC, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.9 million, Univision was fifth with 1.25 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.16 million.

For ABC, the “United We Fall” season finale at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers. Following repeats, the RNC coverage at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 487,000 viewers. At 8, a special titled “Women in Film Presents: Make It Work!” had a 0.1/1 and 389,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/0 and 585,000 viewers.

9 Stars Who Just Need an Emmy to EGOT, From Elton John to Stephen Sondheim (Photos)

  • elton john stephen sondheim egot
  • elton john new england patriots super bowl 51
  • stephen sondheim
  • Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
  • henry fonda
  • oscar hammerstein ii
  • alan jay lerner
  • frank loesser
  • jule styne
1 of 9

A select group of entertainers can round out their trophy cases with a competitive win from the Television Academy

The EGOT -- an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- is among the greatest and most elusive honors in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it.

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette

ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Supermarket Sweep,’ Other Unscripted Series
Tik Tok Oracle White House

Oracle Nears $20 Billion TikTok Deal With White House Support (Exclusive)
Rachel Maddow Mike Pence Speech RNC COVID-19

Rachel Maddow Worries Mike Pence Just Exposed a Bunch of Elderly People to COVID (Video)

Who’s the Trump-Backing Billionaire Bankrolling Hollywood’s New Management Company?

Streaming Is Growing Up and That’s a Big Worry for Pay TV
Tiffany Trump

Fox News Tops Cable News Ratings for RNC Night 2, Gains 51% More Viewers Compared to 2016

CBS Grabs ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘One Day at a Time’ and ‘Manhunt’ to Plug Fall Schedule Holes
America's Got Talent - Season 15

‘America’s Got Talent': Comedian Usama Siddiquee Calls Heidi Klum a ‘Tramp’, Gets About the Response You’d Expect (Video)

Disney Streaming Business Could Generate $11 Billion in 2020, Analysts Estimate
Americas Got Talent

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Lifts NBC to Top Tuesday’s RNC Hour – and Primetime
Joe Scarborough Melania Trump RNC 2020

Joe Scarborough Calls Melania Trump ‘Shameless’ for RNC Speech on Online Bullying
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE