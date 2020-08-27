ABC’s ‘United We Fall’ Season Finale Rises in Viewers From Last Week

Night 3 of the Republican National Convention is pretty tight in early broadcast-ratings returns
ABC’s “United We Fall” did not fall with its Season 1 finale on Wednesday. The sitcom stayed flat with last week in the key demo’s ratings and grew a bit in terms of total viewers.
The below Nielsen numbers are not adjusted for time zones. Therefore, the ratings for CBS, NBC and ABC, which carried Night 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) live at 10 p.m. ET, should be considered subject to significant adjustment.
According to initial data, NBC News drew the most RNC viewers on broadcast TV last night. NBC, CBS and ABC tied in ratings among adults 18-49 for that hour.
Thanks to “Big Brother,” CBS won primetime last night among adults 18-49.
CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.1/7 and 4.2 million viewers. At 9, “Tough as Nails” had a 0.5/3 and 2.9 million viewers. RNC coverage at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million million viewers.
NBC and Fox tied for was second in ratings, each with a 0.4. NBC had a 3 share, Fox got a 2. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.1 million, Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.4 million.
For NBC, “America’s Got Talent” at 8 got a 0.6/4 and 4.9 million viewers. Following a rerun, the RNC at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.
ABC, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.9 million, Univision was fifth with 1.25 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.16 million.
For ABC, the “United We Fall” season finale at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers. Following repeats, the RNC coverage at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 487,000 viewers. At 8, a special titled “Women in Film Presents: Make It Work!” had a 0.1/1 and 389,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/0 and 585,000 viewers.
9 Stars Who Just Need an Emmy to EGOT, From Elton John to Stephen Sondheim (Photos)
The EGOT -- an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- is among the greatest and most elusive honors in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it.
Elton John, composer and musician (1947-) Grammy: Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group, "That's What Friends Are For" (1986); Best Instrumental Composition, "Basque" (1991); Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (1994); Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, "Candle in the Wind" (1997); Best Show Album, "Aida" (2000) Oscar: Best Original Son, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from "The Lion King" (1994) Tony: Best Score, "Aida" (2000)
Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist (1930-) Grammy: Best Show Album, "Company" (1970); Best Show Album, "A Little Night Music" (1973); Song of the Year, "Send in the Clowns" (1975); Best Show Album, "Sweeney Todd" (1979); Best Show Album, "Sunday in the Park With George" (1984); Best Cast Show Album, "Into the Woods" (1988); Best Show Album, "Passion" (1994); Oscar: Best Original Song, "Sooner Or Later (I Always Get My Man)" from "Dick Tracy" (1990) Tony: Best Musical, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," (1963); Best Score and Best Lyrics, "Company" (1971); Best Score, "Follies" (1972); Best Score, "A Little Night Music" (1973); Best Score, "Sweeney Todd" (1979); Best Score, "Into the Woods" (1988); Best Score, "Passion" (1994)
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, composers (both 1985 - ) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, "Dear Evan Hansen" (2018) Oscar: Best Original Song, "La La Land" (2017) Tony: Best Original Score, "Dear Evan Hansen" (2017)
Henry Fonda, actor (1905-82) Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album, "Great Documents" (1977) Oscar: Best Actor, "On Golden Pond" (1981) Tony: Best Actor, "Mister Roberts" (1948); Best Actor, "Clarence Darrow" (1975)
Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist and producer (1895-1960) Grammy: Best Original Cast Album, "The Sound of Music" (1960) Oscar: Best Original Song, "The Last Time I Saw Paris" from "Lady Be Good" (1941); "It Might As Well Be Spring" from "State Fair" (1945) Tony: Three awards for "South Pacific" (1950); Best Musical, "The King and I" (1952); Best Musical, "The Sound of Music" (1960)
Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist and writer (1918-86) Grammy: Best Original Cast Album, "On a Clear Day" (1965) Oscar: Best Original Screenplay, "An American in Paris" (1951); Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song, "Gigi" (1958) Tony: Best Musical, "My Fair Lady" (1957); Best Original Score, "Gigi" (1974)
Frank Loesser, composer (1910-69) Grammy: Best Cast Album, "How to Succeed..." (1961) Oscar: Best Song, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" from "Neptune's Daughter" (1949) Tony: Best Musical, "Guys and Dolls" (1951); Best Musical, "How to Succeed..." (1962)
Jule Styne, composer and songwriter (1905-94) Grammy: Best Cast Album, "Funny Girl" (1964) Oscar: Best Song, "Three Coins in the Fountain" (1954) Tony: Best Musical and Best Score, "Hallelujah Baby" (1968)
1 of 9
A select group of entertainers can round out their trophy cases with a competitive win from the Television Academy
The EGOT -- an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- is among the greatest and most elusive honors in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio