ABC’s ‘United We Fall’ Season Finale Rises in Viewers From Last Week

Night 3 of the Republican National Convention is pretty tight in early broadcast-ratings returns

ABC’s “United We Fall” did not fall with its Season 1 finale on Wednesday. The sitcom stayed flat with last week in the key demo’s ratings and grew a bit in terms of total viewers.

The below Nielsen numbers are not adjusted for time zones. Therefore, the ratings for CBS, NBC and ABC, which carried Night 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) live at 10 p.m. ET, should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

According to initial data, NBC News drew the most RNC viewers on broadcast TV last night. NBC, CBS and ABC tied in ratings among adults 18-49 for that hour.

Thanks to “Big Brother,” CBS won primetime last night among adults 18-49.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.1/7 and 4.2 million viewers. At 9, “Tough as Nails” had a 0.5/3 and 2.9 million viewers. RNC coverage at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million million viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for was second in ratings, each with a 0.4. NBC had a 3 share, Fox got a 2. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.1 million, Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.4 million.

For NBC, “America’s Got Talent” at 8 got a 0.6/4 and 4.9 million viewers. Following a rerun, the RNC at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

ABC, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.9 million, Univision was fifth with 1.25 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.16 million.

For ABC, the “United We Fall” season finale at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers. Following repeats, the RNC coverage at 10 got a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 487,000 viewers. At 8, a special titled “Women in Film Presents: Make It Work!” had a 0.1/1 and 389,000 viewers. At 9, “Coroner” got a 0.1/0 and 585,000 viewers.