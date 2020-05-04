Unity Acquires Visual Programming Software Bolt From Developer Ludiq

Video game development platform Unity Technologies acquired a visual scripting software called Bolt for an undisclosed sum.

Ludiq (parent company of Bolt) chief executive officer Lazlo Bonin said in a blog post Monday that Unity only bought Bolt, not Ludiq’s other two software offerings, and that Bolt will become an official Unity product.

“This acquisition will empower Unity developers worldwide with a production-ready visual authoring tool that helps artists, designers and programmers collaborate on their game or application,” Bonin wrote. “Thanks to Unity’s involvement, Bolt will benefit from a wealth of resources and experience… while its users can continue to rely on the same level of quality support and trusted new releases they had come to expect.”

Also Read: YouTube Signs Gamer PewDiePie to Livestreaming Deal

Bolt was in the process of releasing a second-generation software update that Bonin says will still happen under Unity. “We are working closely with Unity engineers to transition the technical know-how of the codebase in order for them to release and improve Bolt 2,” Bonin said.

San Francisco-based software Unity Technologies launched in 2004. The Unity game engine is perhaps best known for its use in developing Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed” video game franchise. The platform is used in many other games; it supports 3D, 2D and virtual reality game-building on over 25 platforms including Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation consoles.

“Today, passing the torch to Unity means Bolt will enter an exciting new phase of its life. While letting go of a project you love is never easy, I have met the amazing people at Unity who will carry it forward and I am confident that Bolt is in the best of hands,” Bonin said.