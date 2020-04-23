Universal and LEGO Group Announce 5-Year Movie Partnership

Pact includes all film rights for theatrically released titles

| April 23, 2020 @ 12:19 PM Last Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 12:32 PM
lego movie morgan freeman

Warner Bros

Universal Pictures has entered into a five-year exclusive agreement with the LEGO Group to develop, produce and distribute theatrical releases based on its intellectual property and original ideas, Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and Jill Wilfert, Head of Entertainment, the LEGO Group announced on Thursday.

The pact includes all film rights for theatrically released titles. The LEGO Group’s expansion into content creation with titles including “The LEGO Movie,” “The LEGO Batman Movie,” “The LEGO Ninjago Movie” and “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” has grossed nearly $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. Universal and LEGO have previously collaborated on the television special, “Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit” and the 13-episode mini-series “LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar.”

“The LEGO System in Play gives people the ability to build worlds and create stories that they carry throughout every phase of their lives,” said Langley in a statement to TheWrap. “To partner with such an iconic brand that remains relevant and is constantly evolving allows for creativity in storytelling. We’re thrilled to start building out the next chapter of LEGO movies together with Jill and the LEGO team as they continue to inspire curiosity and innovation.”

Also Read: Lego in Talks With Universal to Develop New Films

“Universal’s commitment to unique storytelling from diverse voices makes the Studio the perfect partner as the LEGO Group enters this new phase of filmmaking,” added Wilfert. “Donna and the entire Universal team bring a sense of wonder and imagination we share, and we can’t wait to execute on our shared vision.”

Wilfert will serve as producer on all LEGO projects developed and released by Universal. Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce alongside Wilfert on the next LEGO-inspired feature. Lin produced all previous LEGO features.

The LEGO Group was represented in the deal by Ken Kleinberg and Jill Smith from Kleinberg, Lange, Cuddy and Carlo.

Deadline first reported the news.

22 Family-Friendly Movies Available to Stream on HBO, From 'Shazam' to 'Lego Movie 2' (Photos)

  • 22 Family Movies to Stream on HBO Shazam Lego Movie 2
  • The Little Rascals
  • Teen Titans Go to the Movies
  • Little Regina Hall Issa Rae
  • Alpha and Omega The Great Wolf Games
  • Shazam Zachary Levi
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
  • Rio Jesse Eisenberg
  • The Mighty Ducks Reunion
  • Lego Movie 2
  • Happy Feet Two
  • Madagascar
  • Movies With Extremely Happy Endings Babe
  • anastasia
  • Mr Poppers Penguins
  • Mr Magoo Leslie Nielsen
  • Mrs Doubtfire
  • puss in boots dreamworks animation
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
1 of 23

Throw on your favorite sweatpants and snuggle up on the couch to stream these beloved movies together as a family

Stuck at home and in need of something to watch that your whole family can enjoy together? Let TheWrap help by highlighting family friendly movies that are available to stream, right now, on HBO NOW and HBO GO. From animated films like "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," to superhero movies like "Shazam!," and classics like "The Mighty Ducks," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "Big," there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy and plenty to keep kids distracted while parents are working from home.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE