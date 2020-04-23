Universal and LEGO Group Announce 5-Year Movie Partnership

Universal Pictures has entered into a five-year exclusive agreement with the LEGO Group to develop, produce and distribute theatrical releases based on its intellectual property and original ideas, Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and Jill Wilfert, Head of Entertainment, the LEGO Group announced on Thursday.

The pact includes all film rights for theatrically released titles. The LEGO Group’s expansion into content creation with titles including “The LEGO Movie,” “The LEGO Batman Movie,” “The LEGO Ninjago Movie” and “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” has grossed nearly $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. Universal and LEGO have previously collaborated on the television special, “Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit” and the 13-episode mini-series “LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar.”

“The LEGO System in Play gives people the ability to build worlds and create stories that they carry throughout every phase of their lives,” said Langley in a statement to TheWrap. “To partner with such an iconic brand that remains relevant and is constantly evolving allows for creativity in storytelling. We’re thrilled to start building out the next chapter of LEGO movies together with Jill and the LEGO team as they continue to inspire curiosity and innovation.”

Also Read: Lego in Talks With Universal to Develop New Films

“Universal’s commitment to unique storytelling from diverse voices makes the Studio the perfect partner as the LEGO Group enters this new phase of filmmaking,” added Wilfert. “Donna and the entire Universal team bring a sense of wonder and imagination we share, and we can’t wait to execute on our shared vision.”

Wilfert will serve as producer on all LEGO projects developed and released by Universal. Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce alongside Wilfert on the next LEGO-inspired feature. Lin produced all previous LEGO features.

The LEGO Group was represented in the deal by Ken Kleinberg and Jill Smith from Kleinberg, Lange, Cuddy and Carlo.

Deadline first reported the news.