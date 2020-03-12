Universal has delayed production on the Billy Eichner romantic comedy “Bros” amid coronavirus concerns, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The film was set to begin production on April 13.

Eichner co-wrote the screenplay with Nick Stoller, who was supposed to direct. Judd Apatow’s Apatow Productions is producing the film about two men with commitment problems attempting a relationship. Stoller’s Global Solutions will co-produce.

Eichner lent his voice to Disney’s “The Lion King” and was also seen in Disney’s holiday-themed “Noelle” opposite Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, and Shirley MacLaine. Eichner is currently starring in the second season of Netflix’s “Friends From College” and was recently seen in “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.” He’s a three-time Emmy nominee for his work on his namesake show “Billy on the Street.” He’s repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.

Stoller’s last live-action directed film was “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.” He’s also a director on Eichner’s “Friends From College.” He’s repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Other films have been affected by the coronavirus scare, including Universal’s “F9,” which was postponed for nearly a year. Release dates for “Mulan,” “A Quiet Place 2,” “The Lovebirds,” “No Time to Die” and the latest Bond entry, among others, were postponed.