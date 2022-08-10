Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) department announced on Wednesday the opening of applications for three of its writers programs, including the brand new international Universal Global Writers Program.

The Universal Global Writers Program, which marks GTDI’s first talent program to be headquartered internationally, will work with both experienced and up-and-coming writers based in the United Kingdom pursuing a writing career in feature film.

In partnership with Working Title, the program seeks to develop storytellers who organically incorporate multicultural and global perspectives in their writing and provides them with creative guidance from executives, producers and/or designated creative consultants to help shape their material.

“When I first envisioned the department that would become GTDI, I wanted to bring diversity, equity and inclusion to the forefront of what makes our studio business so unique: innovative, diverse narratives from distinct, inclusive voices. What Janine and her team have created in the last five years has totally exceeded my expectations,” said Donna Langley, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman. “These three exceptional experiences – the inaugural Global Writers Program with our long-standing partners at Working Title, as well as the Writers Lab and Animation Writers Program – are just a snapshot of the incredible work they do. Every strategy and experience they develop brings so much to the table and touches nearly every aspect of our business, from marketing and distribution to development and physical production.”

In addition to the first-ever Universal Global Writers Program, candidates can also apply for the Universal Writers Lab and the Universal Animation Writers Program.

The applications have been launched concurrently in order to give interested writers the chance to choose the experience that is best suited for them. All three experiences are paid, one-year opportunities that provide professional development through workshops, seminars, executive and creator-led roundtable discussions, as well as an in-depth, immersive look at the Studio’s production process.

Applications are currently open with a deadline of October 5th, 2022.