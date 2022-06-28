Universal announced on Tuesday that it is moving next year’s Illumination animated film “Migration” from summer to the holidays with a new release date on December 22, 2023.



Directed by Benjamin Renner from a screenplay by Mike White, “Migration” follows a family of ducks living in New England who try to convince their over-protective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime in the Bahamas. Illumination founder Chris Meledandri is producing.

“Migration” is the second film to make the move to the 2023 holiday season, as Sony also announced Tuesday that it is moving its sequel to “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” to a December 20, 2023 release date. Other films set for release that month are the Warner Bros. musical “Wonka” starring Timothee Chalamet and Paramount’s latest “Star Trek” film.



Illumination recently found modest box office success despite COVID-19 infection surges with “Sing 2,” a film released last holiday season that legged out to $406 million worldwide against an $85 million budget. Universal will release the studio’s next film, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” this weekend, with box office trackers projecting a $70 million-plus opening.