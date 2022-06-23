Universal Studio Group announced on Thursday that it has hired Jordan Moblo as EVP of Creative Acquisitions and IP Management.



Moblo, who is moving to Universal from Netflix, will be responsible for sourcing and acquiring content for Universal Television (UTV), UCP, Universal International Studios (UIS) and Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS). He will report directly to Erin Underhill, President, UTV; Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP & UIS; and Toby Gorman, President, UTAS.



In addition to overseeing global book and IP acquisitions, Moblo will also manage the studio’s podcast division, USG Audio, and graphic novel imprint, USG Graphic.

“Jordan has impeccable taste in identifying and securing intellectual property that can be brought to series,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, USG. “We’re beyond pleased to have his expertise in sourcing and acquiring projects across the entire USG portfolio while building a team to acquire compelling content that aligns with and broadens our notable roster.”



At Netflix, Moblo developed the streamer’s IP scouting department from the ground up and served as its director. Prior to that, he was the director of creative acquisitions at Disney Television and 20th Television. Among the IP he has optioned are Karin Slaughter’s “Will Trent” series for ABC as well as “A Court Of Thorns And Roses” by Sarah J. Maas and “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid for Hulu.