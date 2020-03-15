Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Billboard.

A spokesperson for Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

It is currently unclear how Grainge contracted the virus or what his condition is, though Variety reported that the executive’s last major public appearance was at his 60th birthday party at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California, on Feb. 29, one day before California public health officials began increased testing for COVID-19. Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance along with multiple music executives.

Grainge, 60, has been with UMG for 35 years, serving as chairman/CEO since 2011 and helping grow the company into the largest in music industry history. On Friday, UMG closed its main offices in Santa Monica, joining companies throughout Hollywood from talent agencies to studios.

The music industry, like the rest of the economy, has been hit by the global pandemic as AEG and Live Nation both announced they are suspending tours for at least the next two weeks. The cancellations include tours for artists like Billie Eilish and Post Malone as well as festivals like SXSW and Coachella, the latter of which has been push to autumn .

To date, there have been 288 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California, with 69 in Los Angeles County. The nationwide count stands at 3,244 with 62 deaths, though that count is widely believed to not reflect the true number of Americans infected due to a lack of widespread testing. The global count stands at over 162,000 cases with 6,065 dead.

