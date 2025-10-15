Universal Sets 2027 Release for Mysterious New Film From ‘Everything Everywhere’ Directors The Daniels

Universal has set a release date for the upcoming untitled film from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the Oscar-winning directors of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The directing duo known collectively as Daniels will release the film on Nov. 19, 2027, the pre-Thanksgiving weekend slot that Universal has allotted to Jon M. Chu’s pair of “Wicked” films.

In April 2022, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” legged out for weeks to become A24’s highest grossing film ever with $77.1 million domestic and $142 million worldwide. Winning over critics and indie film audiences with its anti-nihilistic message, wild action scenes and absurdist humor, “EEAAO” went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Oscars for actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Shortly after that victory, Kwan and Scheinert signed a first-look deal with Universal which has yielded this upcoming project. While plot details and the title are under wraps, the film was shot in California per the filmmakers’ wishes and will have a budget before tax incentives of at least $106 million, based on qualified spending data from the California Film Commission.

With the release of the film two years out, the movie slate that will serve as the Daniels’ competition has only begun to be filled out. But its biggest competitor is already on the calendar in the form of Disney’s “Frozen III,” the threequel to an animated franchise whose previous two installments have grossed $2.72 billion worldwide.

With “Frozen III” taking Disney’s customary Thanksgiving weekend release slate, Universal will look for the Daniels film to build word-of-mouth in the weekend prior, just as “Wicked” did to great effect as it grossed $756 million last year even against Disney’s “Moana 2,” which made $1.05 billion.