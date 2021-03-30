Universal Studios Hollywood Sets Reopening Date

Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen its doors on Friday, April 16.

While most rides will be operational, some rides and attractions will reopen at a later date as the theme park complies with government restrictions. Universal Studios Hollywood continues to work in partnership with health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include controlled capacity to enforce physical distancing and required face coverings.

In accordance with government guidelines, only California residents may visit the theme park at this time. Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood will be available beginning on Thursday, April 8.

“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” said Karen Irwin, President & COO, Universal Studios Hollywood. “It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.”

Disneyland has set its own reopening for April 30. Both parks have been closed for more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the United States early last year.

Like Disneyland, Universal Studios will be subject to the same capacity restrictions, under the California department of health’s new guidelines that kick in Thursday. Outdoor stadiums and concert venues in all counties, regardless of what tier they’re in, will be able to welcome up to 100 California residents.

Theme parks can reopen at 15% capacity for counties in the Red Tier. That capacity increases to 25% in the Orange Tier and 35% in the Yellow Tier. For outdoor venues, the capacity limits are 20% in the Red Tier, 33% in the Orange Tier and 67% in the Yellow Tier.