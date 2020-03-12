Universal Studios Hollywood Theme Park to Close Due to Coronavirus Fears

Following Disneyland Resort’s announcement it will be closing Thursday, Universal Studios in Hollywood is also closing its doors beginning on Saturday, March 14, over coronavirus concerns.

The park is targeting a reopening on March 28, and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

“The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation. Universal CityWalk will remain open. We will provide timely updates as conditions evolve,” a spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency earlier in the month after the first COVID-19 patient died after falling ill while aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Late Wednesday, Gov. Newsom, in accordance with new guidelines from the state’s Department of Public Health, asked that all gatherings of more than 250 people be canceled throughout the state in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 illness.

The decision includes almost all sporting events, most concerts, many movie screenings, high volume workplaces, and many restaurants and bars, not to mention film premieres and large scale media events. Though not mandatory, Newsom called on Californians to follow the guidelines through at least the end of March.

During a press conference earlier in the day on Thursday — before Universal Studios and Disneyland closed — Gov. Newsom said those guidelines would not include theme parks, but that they were having conversations about the situation. They obviously concluded to close the parks’ doors as well.

The new guidelines, posted Wednesday night, are the strongest measures yet in the state’s efforts to contain the disease that has infected roughly 200 Californians.

If guests have questions regarding tickets, they can call 1-800-UNIVERSAL (1-800-864-8377), option #9.