Univision is joining the streaming wars, launching a free ad-supported, Spanish-language service called PrendeTV.

The service, which will launch in the first quarter of this year, is catering to U.S. Hispanics.

“PrendeTV is an important, early step in Univision’s broader efforts to build the same leadership position we have in Spanish-language TV, in the emerging Spanish-language streaming space,” said Univision CEO Wade Davis. “The announcement of PrendeTV within two weeks of closing our acquisition of Univision underscores our focus and commitment to rapidly driving the transformation and growth of the company. PrendeTV is unlike anything our audience has access to today and will completely change the landscape for video streaming in Spanish-language media in the United States.”

The new service will launch with over 30 channels and 10,000 hours of video-on-demand programming in Spanish from Univision’s global content partners. The name PrendeTV is derived from the Spanish word Prende, which means “turn on” or “switch on.”

Davis continued, “With the launch of PrendeTV we are focused on bringing new ways for our advertisers to reach the U.S. Hispanic audience and, importantly, PrendeTV will be a critical part of our strategy to grow the scope of our business partnerships with our key distributors.”

The service will be available at launch via Prende.TV on desktop and mobile web, and via free mobile and connected TV apps with additional details on distribution partners to be announced at a later date.

Last year, Univision was sold to Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight, which together acquired a 64% stake in the Spanish-language TV company. That deal was formally closed two weeks ago.