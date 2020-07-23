Season 1 finale for James Corden’s physical-challenge game show doesn’t make great case for a Season 2

“Game On!” didn’t exactly go off in the TV ratings on Wednesday, when CBS aired the James Corden physical-challenge game show’s Season 1 finale. As a result, it might not come back on the air for a second season.

Last night, Univision won another Wednesday primetime among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago” repeats drew the most total viewers.

Lower down the Nielsen sheets, The CW’s “Bulletproof” settled for a rare — and rough — 0.0 demo rating and 0 share. It managed just 288,000 total viewers.

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. Univision aired telenovelas “Te Doy La Vida,” “Medicos” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos” last night.

NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. NBC had a 3 share, ABC got a 2. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.6 million, ABC was third with 2 million.

NBC aired all reruns last night.

For ABC, “United We Fall” at 8 p.m. received a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million viewers. After a block of repeats, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 1.3 million viewers.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.5 million, Fox was fifth with 1.3 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 p.m. had a 0.4/3 and 3.5 million viewers. The “Game On!” finale at 9 got a 0.3/2 and 2.3 million viewers. A repeat followed.

For Fox, following a rerun, “Ultimate Tag” at 9 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 1.1 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 386,000. “Bulletproof” aired in the 9 o’clock hour, following a repeat.