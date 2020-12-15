Both Univision and Telemundo Topped Fox in Monday’s TV Ratings

“The Voice” performance finale wins primetime for NBC

To be fair to Fox, both of its shows have previously aired elsewhere: “L.A.’s Finest” on Spectrum and “Cosmos” on National Geographic — but Fox’s broadcast network is the far-larger platform in both cases.

OK, so maybe not L.A.’s Finest. On Monday, Fox fell below both Univision and Telemundo in ratings among adults 18-49, airing “L.A.’s Finest” and “Cosmos: Possible Worlds.”

Atop the Nielsen sheets last night was NBC, with its “The Voice” Season 19 performance finale. ABC and “The Bachelorette” were the evening’s runners-up.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. drew a 1.0/6 and 7.6 million viewers. “Nurses” at 10 received a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers.

We’ll get a winner of “The Voice” Season 19 on tonight’s finale-finale.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.8/4 and third in viewers with 3.2 million. “The Bachelorette” from 8 to 10 averaged a 1.0/6 and 3.9 million viewers. A “20/20” special at 10, “The Shot: Race for the Vaccine,” had a 0.4/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and second in viewers with 4.7 million. “The Neighborhood” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 5.1 million viewers. “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30 got a 0.5/3 and 4.7 million viewers. At 9, “All Rise” received a 0.4/2 and 4 million viewers. “Bull” at 10 closed out primetime with a 0.4/3 and 5.1 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million.

Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and sixth in viewers with 914,000.

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and fifth in viewers with 1 million. “L.A.’s Finest” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” got a 0.2/1 and 842,000 viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 490,000. From 8 to 9:30, the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball” averaged a 0.1/1 and 516,000 viewers. A rerun followed.