Univision Telenovelas Tie NBC Repeats Atop Low-Rated Tuesday

Univision matched NBC averages atop Tuesday’s primetime ratings in the key demographic, with original episodes of the Spanish-language broadcaster’s telenovelas matching repeats of “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.”

Also of note, ABC brought back “What Would You Do?” last night.

NBC and Univision tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC had a 4 share, Univision got a 2. NBC was second in total viewers with an average of 3.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Univision was fourth in total viewers with 1.7 million.

Also Read: 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!' Settles for Worst Ratings Ever With Season 1 Recaps

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. CBS had a 3 share, ABC got a 2 share. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.6 million viewers, ABC was third with 2.5 million viewers.

CBS aired all reruns last night.

For ABC, following repeats, the Season 16 premiere of “What Would You Do?” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million viewers.

Also Read: Wrong Again, President Trump: NASCAR Races Are Not Getting Their 'Lowest Ratings EVER'

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1.4 million, Telemundo was sixth with 853,000 total viewers.

Fox aired all reruns on Tuesday.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 684,000. At 8, “DC’s Stargirl” got a 0.2/1 and 981,000 viewers. Tom Segura’s “Happy Hour” stand-up special at 9 had a 0.1/1 and 388,000 viewers.