Univision Telenovelas Tie NBC Repeats Atop Low-Rated Tuesday

ABC premiered Season 16 of “What Would You Do?” last night

| July 8, 2020 @ 8:40 AM Last Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 8:50 AM
Amor Eterno

Univision

Univision matched NBC averages atop Tuesday’s primetime ratings in the key demographic, with original episodes of the Spanish-language broadcaster’s telenovelas matching repeats of “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance.”

Also of note, ABC brought back “What Would You Do?” last night.

NBC and Univision tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC had a 4 share, Univision got a 2. NBC was second in total viewers with an average of 3.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Univision was fourth in total viewers with 1.7 million.

Also Read: 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!' Settles for Worst Ratings Ever With Season 1 Recaps

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. CBS had a 3 share, ABC got a 2 share. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.6 million viewers, ABC was third with 2.5 million viewers.

CBS aired all reruns last night.

For ABC, following repeats, the Season 16 premiere of “What Would You Do?” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million viewers.

Also Read: Wrong Again, President Trump: NASCAR Races Are Not Getting Their 'Lowest Ratings EVER'

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1.4 million, Telemundo was sixth with 853,000 total viewers.

Fox aired all reruns on Tuesday.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 684,000. At 8, “DC’s Stargirl” got a 0.2/1 and 981,000 viewers. Tom Segura’s “Happy Hour” stand-up special at 9 had a 0.1/1 and 388,000 viewers.

'After Porn Ends': What 9 Porn Stars Did After Their Careers Ended (Photos)

  • georgina spelvin after porn ends 2 What Porn Stars Did After Their Careers Ended
  • johnnie keyes in after porn ends 2
  • lisa ann in porn palin after porn ends 2 What Porn Stars Did After Their Careers Ended
  • ginger lynn after porn ends 2 What Porn Stars Did After Their Careers Ended
  • janine lindemulder after porn ends 2 What Porn Stars Did After Their Careers Ended
  • tabitha in after porn ends 2 What Porn Stars Did After Their Careers Ended
  • brittany andrews after porn ends 2 What Porn Stars Did After Their Careers Ended
  • Darren James After Porn Ends 2 What Porn Stars Did After Their Careers Ended
  • Chasey Lain: Chasey began as a dancer and became one of the highest paid performers in XXX. But after struggling with the changing economics and structure of the adult business, she turned to working as an escort at the world famous Bunny Ranch. She's now saving money to go back to school and start her life over.
  • georgina spelvin after porn ends 2 What Porn Stars Did After Their Careers Ended
  • after porn ends 2 What Porn Stars Did After Their Careers Ended
1 of 11

Bryce Wagoner’s documentary “After Porn Ends 2” looks at the troubles and successes of people who have left the industry. (Yes, it’s safe to click through this at work)

What do porn stars do when their lives in the adult film industry end? That's the question at the heart of documentary filmmaker Bryce Wagoner's film "After Porn Ends," its sequel, "After Porn Ends 2," and its new follow-up, "After Porn Ends 3." The film looks at the tragedies and successes of people who left an industry that famously uses up young talent. Some have no regrets about their years in the industry. For others, a career in the adult industry has proven to be a conduit to certain despair.

Here are their stories, as told to TheWrap by Wagoner.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE