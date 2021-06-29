‘Unknown’ Sequel Series in the Works at TNT

TNT is developing a sequel series to the 2011 film “Unknown” with the movie’s star Liam Neeson on board as a producer, TheWrap has confirmed.

“Unknown” starred Neeson as Martin Harris, a doctor who loses his memory after a car accident only to wake up to find out his identity has been stolen and he is now the target of assassins. The series would pick up after the events of the film and follow a new lead character who is thrust into a mind-bending adventure full of twists and turns.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed the film, is attached to direct the series and executive produce. Sean Finegan will write the pilot and will executive produce. Karl Gajdusek and Speed Weed will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Ethan Erwin, Alex Mace and Hal Sadoff of Dark Castle are also executive producers, alongside Erik Olsen.

“Unknown” (the film) was written by Oliver Butcher and Stephen Cornwell and produced by Dark Castle Entertainment. It was adapted from the 2003 French novel by Didier Van Cauwelaert, published in English as “Out of My Head.” The film earned $136 million at the box office upon its February 2011 release.

Along with Neeson, the film starred Diane Kruger, January Jones, Bruno Ganz, Aidan Quinn and Frank Langella.

Deadline was first to report.