OWN’s new documentary series “Unlocked: Family Secrets,” which follows six families as they reveal, unpack and confront their household’s tightly concealed secrets, is set to premiere on Sept. 27, The Wrap can reveal exclusively.

“I would snoop and my mother would say to me, ‘make sure that you’re ready for what you might find,” one of the participant’s shared in the show’s trailer. “‘This might get real — are you ready for that?’”

Over the course of six episodes, each will spotlight six different families who will all open up about the hidden secrets their loved ones have kept covered over the years while detailing how the closeted information have impacted them, and in some cases, harmed them.

“Families love secrets, but they’re not healthy,” another interviewee said in the trailer.

“Their revelations range from shocking to heartbreaking, but will always be grounded in authenticity, vulnerability and the shared pursuit of truth, new beginnings, and ultimately a path toward forgiveness,” OWN’s logline for the series reads. “From a husband and father coming to terms with his sexual identity to a respected family man whose criminal past comes to light, and a woman who finds her birth mother only to unearth a secret that threatens to shatter the entire family, Unlocked: Family Secrets delves into twists and turns in every episode.”

“Unlocked: Family Secrets” (OWN)

“Unlocked: Family Secrets” won’t only feature families sharing their familial secrets, the series also seeks to remove the shame that’s often connected to hidden histories while highlighting that “no family is alone in its struggle to break free from the past,’ the release states.

“At OWN, we believe in the power of truth-telling to transform lives,” Tina Perry, President of OWN, said in a statement. “‘Unlocked: Family Secrets’ is a courageous and deeply human series that invites families to confront the past, speak their truths, and begin the healing process. We’re proud to bring these stories to our audience, who continue to seek authenticity, connection, and hope in every moment they spend with us.”

“Unlocked Family Secrets,” which is produced by Lion TV, an All3Media company, for OWN, will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. PST, but will settle into its regular timeslot on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. PST.