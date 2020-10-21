Convicted murderer Lester Eubanks, whose escape from custody was detailed in the “Death Row Fugitive” episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 2,” may not be on the run for much longer.
Brian Fitzgibbon of the U.S. Marshal Service told USA Today that he feels officials are closing in on Eubanks, who has been on the run from authorities for an astounding 47 years since he escaped from custody in 1973.
Eubanks was convicted of the 1965 murder of 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener of Mansfield, Ohio, and sentenced to death.
Deener was with her sister at a laundromat next door to her grandmother’s residence when she left to go get quarters and never returned. According to the Netflix series, Eubanks grabbed Deener as she was walking down the street and shot her twice before leaving the scene. He later returned to where he had left her body to find Deener still alive, at which point he “picked up a brick” and used it to kill her.
Eubanks sat on death row from 1966 until 1972 when his sentence was commuted to life in prison.
The following year, he escaped from custody during an inmate Christmas shopping trip in Columbus, Ohio.
Today, he would be 76.
The Netflix series interviewed a woman who claims to have briefly housed Eubanks in Los Angeles not long after his escape and also traced the escaped convict back to a factory job. But for decades, authorities have been unsuccessful in tracking him down.
The U.S. Marshall Service and “Unsolved Mysteries” team are asking for tips from the general public.
“We’re looking for any information to his life on the run or the history of his life on the run,” Fitzgibbon said.
If you have any information regarding Eubanks’ whereabouts, go to unsolved.com.
“Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 2” is now streaming on Netflix.
The debut of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot earlier this month has set off a clamoring for cold cases to be reopened and brought to justice. In that spirit, we've compiled a list of TV shows that have actually solved crimes, exonerated people, and found answers to the unknown, from "The Jinx" miniseries that lead to the arrest of Robert Durst, to "Extinct or Alive," which found a living animal thought to have died out over 100 years ago.
Robert Durst in HBO's "The Jinx"
"Unsolved Mysteries"
Back before the Netflix reboot, this classic series was on network television. Creator Terry Meurer told TheWrap that during its original 23-year run, the series helped to solve over 260 cold cases. She has high hopes that this new incarnation of the series will have the same luck.
Netflix
"Cold Justice"
This crime series from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves works with local law enforcement to solve cold cases. The resulted thus far: 45 arrests and 18 convictions, according to Oxygen.
Oxygen
"The Jinx"
This miniseries written by "All Good Things" director Andrew Jarecki led to Robert Durst's long-awaited arrest for the murder of Susan Berman just one day before the finale of "The Jinx" aired on TV. Durst had admired Jarecki's work on "All Good Things" and had offered to be interviewed for the miniseries.
HBO
"Extinct or Alive"
This one has more to do with animals than humans, but we have to give Animal Planet credit for discovering live members of a species that was believed to have been extinct. Last year, series host and biologist Forrest Galante found a female Fernandina Tortoise -- presumed extinct since 1906 -- on a remote volcanic island in the Galapagos.
Photo credit Mark Romanov and John Harrington
"Expedition Unknown"
Host Josh Gates took part in finding one of 12 treasure boxes that were buried in different American cities nearly 40 years ago by Bryon Preiss, whose 1982 book "The Secret" gave elaborate clues to the boxes whereabouts. In one episode, Gates meets a family who located the Boston box.
Discovery
"America's Most Wanted"
This long-running Fox series was successful in finding many fugitives wanted by the FBI, including Ricky Allen Bright, Steven Ray Stout, Robert Lee Jones and more, according to CBS News.
Fox
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
This Larry David HBO series unknowingly captured the key to freeing Juan Catalan, a man who was on death row for a murder he did not commit. "Curb" had been filming at Dodger Stadium on the day of the murder, providing evidence that Catalan was watching the game with his 6-year-old daughter and could not have been at the crime scene. Catalan and David both later appeared in the 2017 Netflix documentary "Long Shot."
Netflix
