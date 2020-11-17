Unsolved Mysteries - Meurer

Unsolved Mysteries co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer. Photo: Meurer/Unsolved Mysteries

Inside the Making of ‘Unsolved Mysteries” Official New Podcast

by | November 17, 2020 @ 2:55 PM

“We have collected a database of important stories that need to be told because there are mysteries that we hope that we can solve,” creator Terry Dunn Meurer tells TheWrap

“Unsolved Mysteries'” first official podcast will launch early next year and cover topics from the show’s vast vault of unsolved crimes.

While “Unsolved Mysteries” separately is producing a series on Netflix, the podcast isn’t related to the ongoing Netflix show and will cover three decades of public submissions they haven’t been able to address, creator Terry Dunn Meurer said. The new “Unsolved Mysteries” podcast will debut in February in partnership with podcast distribution company Cadence13.

Become a member to read more.
Samson Amore

Samson Amore

Gaming and technology reporter • samson.amore@thewrap.com • Twitter: @Samsonamore

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

neighborhood bob hearts abishola all rise bull

Ratings: ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ ‘All Rise’ and ‘Bull’ Season Premieres Seat CBS in 3rd Place
Alonzo Brooks 'Unsolved Mysteries' Update: FBI Seeks Tips About a Second Party That Night

Alonzo Brooks ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Update: FBI Seeks Tips About a 2nd Party That Night
star wars the old republic

Inside the Making of Zynga’s First ‘Star Wars’ Mobile Game
Card Sharks

Ratings: Joel McHale’s ‘Card Sharks’ Return Folds
Soul Jamie Foxx

How Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Creators Navigated Race in Studio’s First Movie With Black Lead Character
jeffrey toobin

The Comeuppance of Jeffrey Toobin – But Where Is CNN?

Why Griffin Gaming Partners Is Making a 9-Figure Bet on Social Gaming (But Not VR)
snl post election black viewers empire

Post-Election ‘SNL’ Is Highest-Rated TV Show Among African Americans Since an ‘Empire’ Episode Last Fall
Grey's Anatomy

Ratings: Patrick Dempsey’s Surprise ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return Is Thursday’s Top Entertainment Show

Virtual Concerts Are Set to Reshape the Music Industry Post-Pandemic
newsmax tv

Newsmax’s Election Week Ratings Skyrocket 183%, Still Lags Far Behind Major Cable News Networks