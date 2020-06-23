‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Reboot Trailer Promises Disappearances, Deaths and the Paranormal (Video)

Netflix series premieres in July

| June 23, 2020 @ 9:17 AM Last Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 9:34 AM

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot, and something “sinister” may be afoot.

The trailer promises a deep dive into disappearances, deaths and paranormal encounters that have never been explained.

From the producers of “Stranger Things,” the new series premieres on July 1.

Also Read: Mel Gibson's Role in 'Chicken Run' Sequel Will Be Recast

Here is the official description from Netflix:

“The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.”

Watch the trailer above.

Originally hosted by Robert Stack, the series documented cold cases and other paranormal phenomena. Beginning in 1987 with a series of seven specials with Stack, Raymond Burr and Karl Malden all hosting, NBC picked it up as a full series in 1988, where it ran until 1997. The show moved to CBS for its 10th season, and Virginia Madsen was brought in as Stack’s co-host during season 11, before being canceled in 1999. Lifetime then picked it up in 2000, where it ran until 2002.

The reboot is being led by the show’s original creators, alongside “Stranger Things” executive producer Shawn Levy. Terry Dunn Meurer is showrunning this new version that she co-created with John Cosgrove, who will executive produce. Levy and Josh Barry are executive producing for 21 Laps. Robert Wise will also serve as co-executive producer and showrunner.

13 Music Stars Who Slammed Trump for Using Their Songs at Campaign Rallies (Photos)

  • Getty Images
  • Pharrell Williams Corina Marie
  • Neil Young Getty Images
  • Prince Super Bowl Halftime Getty Images
  • 2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Adele
  • Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones 75th Birthday Getty Images
  • REM Michael Stipe Getty Images
  • elton john new england patriots super bowl 51 Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Brian May Queen Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Rihanna Harvard Humanitarian Award Youtube
  • tom petty Getty Images
1 of 14

From Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to pop star Rihanna

Over the years, many musicians have publicly objected to having Donald Trump use their songs during his rallies and campaign events.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE