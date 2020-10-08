The official trailer for Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 2” is out, and it features “haunting” footage from real-life cases that is sure to give you goosebumps.

The second installment of Netflix’s reboot of the classic mystery TV series comes out Oct. 19, featuring six all-new stories that have left investigators scratching their heads for years.

As always, the show’s goal is to generate new information from viewers that could lead to a break in each case.

“Somebody out there knows something,” a voice says in the trailer, which you can watch above and on YouTube.

From the murder of a Washington insider to a case of stolen children, Volume 2 “profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences,” according to Netflix.

The series comes from the original creators, Terry Meurer and John Cosgrove, who also executive produce with Robert M. Wise. Shawn Levy and Josh Barry executive produce for 21 Laps Entertainment, which is also behind “Stranger Things.”

Here are the names of each new episode along with its director: “Washington Insider Murder” (Don Argott); “Death in Oslo” (Robert M. Wise); “Tsunami Spirits” (Clay Jeter); “Death Row Fugitive” (Wise and Jeter); “Lady in the Lake” (Skye Borgman); “Stolen Kids” (Jessica Dimmock)

“Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 2” premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.