Go Pro Today

‘Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 2’ Trailer Shows ‘Haunting’ Footage of a New Batch of Cold Cases (Video)

Second installment of Netflix mystery series premieres Oct. 19

| October 8, 2020 @ 11:10 AM

The official trailer for Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 2” is out, and it features “haunting” footage from real-life cases that is sure to give you goosebumps.

The second installment of Netflix’s reboot of the classic mystery TV series comes out Oct. 19, featuring six all-new stories that have left investigators scratching their heads for years.

As always, the show’s goal is to generate new information from viewers that could lead to a break in each case.

Also Read: Here Are All of Netflix's 2020 Original Holiday Movies, TV Series and Specials

“Somebody out there knows something,” a voice says in the trailer, which you can watch above and on YouTube.

From the murder of a Washington insider to a case of stolen children, Volume 2 “profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences,” according to Netflix.

The series comes from the original creators, Terry Meurer and John Cosgrove, who also executive produce with Robert M. Wise. Shawn Levy and Josh Barry executive produce for 21 Laps Entertainment, which is also behind “Stranger Things.”

Here are the names of each new episode along with its director: “Washington Insider Murder” (Don Argott); “Death in Oslo” (Robert M. Wise); “Tsunami Spirits” (Clay Jeter);  “Death Row Fugitive” (Wise and Jeter); “Lady in the Lake” (Skye Borgman); “Stolen Kids” (Jessica Dimmock)

“Unsolved Mysteries Vol. 2” premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.

Gay Hollywood: 43 Out and Proud LGBT Stars (Photos)

  • gay hollywood lgbt glaad
  • Ellen DeGeneres
  • jodie foster
  • Zachary Quinto
  • Neil Patrick Harris the matrix
  • Robin Roberts
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1
  • jim parsons
  • raven symone
  • guillermo diaz
  • EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live at the Barker Hangar - Red Carpet - Maria Bello
  • sarah paulson
  • Matt Bomer
  • Cynthia Nixon
  • Kristen Stewart Marvel
  • Holland Taylor
  • adam lambert american idol
  • Elton John
  • Sara Gilbert
  • Cheyenne Jackson
  • colton haynes
  • Ellen Page Sundance
  • Ben Whishaw (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
  • Wanda Sykes
  • prison break wentworth miller michael scofield
  • Rosie O'Donnell
  • gty_portia_de_rossi_jc_150513_16x9_992
  • ricky martin
  • Lily Tomlin
  • sam smith oscars
  • Laverne Cox
  • Barry Manilow and Garry Kief
  • Amandla Stenberg
  • daniela vega
  • George Takei
  • ezra miller the flash
  • LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 16: Trainer Jillian Michaels attends Kickball For A Home - Celebrity Challenge presented by Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption at USC on August 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption)
  • Sir Ian McKellen Beauty and the Beast
  • Act of God Sean Hayes
  • Taylor Schilling Orange Is the New Black LBGTQ Getty
  • Nikki Blonsky Hairspray LBGTQ Getty
  • meredith baxter
  • Ruby Rose Getty Images
1 of 44

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Zachary Quinto to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations for Pride Month

View In Gallery

Related Content