Second Half of ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Season 1 Gets Premiere Date at Netflix
Volume 1 debuted July 1
Jennifer Maas | August 19, 2020 @ 8:45 AM
Last Updated: August 19, 2020 @ 9:27 AM
Netflix
Netflix is bringing you more “Unsolved Mysteries” this fall, setting a premiere date for the second half of the rebooted show’s first season.
The streaming service said Wednesday that Volume 2 of Season 1 will launch Oct. 19, just over three months after the July 1 debut of Volume 1. The first six episodes covered the cold cases of Rey Rivera, Patrice Endres, Alonzo Brooks and Lena Chapin, among others.
Per Netflix, “In six new episodes, ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of ‘Stranger Things.'”
Created by Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove and hosted by Robert Stack, the original “Unsolved Mysteries” documented cold cases and other paranormal phenomena. The show began in 1987 as a series of seven NBC specials hosted by Stack, Raymond Burr and Karl Malden, and was picked up as a full series in 1988. In 1997, the show moved to CBS for its 10th season, and Virginia Madsen was brought in as Stack’s co-host during Season 11. “Unsolved Mysteries” was canceled at CBS in 1999, then picked up by Lifetime in 2000, where it ran until 2002.
Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot comes from original series creators Meurer and Cosgrove, who executive produce alongside Robert M. Wise, Shawn Levy and Josh Barry.
