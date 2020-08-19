Go Pro Today

Second Half of ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Season 1 Gets Premiere Date at Netflix

Volume 1 debuted July 1

| August 19, 2020 @ 8:45 AM Last Updated: August 19, 2020 @ 9:27 AM
Unsolved Mysteries

Netflix

Netflix is bringing you more “Unsolved Mysteries” this fall, setting a premiere date for the second half of the rebooted show’s first season.

The streaming service said Wednesday that Volume 2 of Season 1 will launch Oct. 19, just over three months after the July 1 debut of Volume 1. The first six episodes covered the cold cases of Rey Rivera, Patrice Endres, Alonzo Brooks and Lena Chapin, among others.

Per Netflix, “In six new episodes, ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of ‘Stranger Things.'”

Also Read: Alonzo Brooks' Body Exhumed Following 'Unsolved Mysteries' Episode on 16-Year-Old Cold Case

Created by Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove and hosted by Robert Stack, the original “Unsolved Mysteries” documented cold cases and other paranormal phenomena. The show began in 1987 as a series of seven NBC specials hosted by Stack, Raymond Burr and Karl Malden, and was picked up as a full series in 1988. In 1997, the show moved to CBS for its 10th season, and Virginia Madsen was brought in as Stack’s co-host during Season 11. “Unsolved Mysteries” was canceled at CBS in 1999, then picked up by Lifetime in 2000, where it ran until 2002.

Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot comes from original series creators Meurer and Cosgrove, who executive produce alongside Robert M. Wise, Shawn Levy and Josh Barry.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 50

Here’s when 49 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS