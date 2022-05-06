‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: DIY Abortion Kits, Bullet Proof Vans and the Future of America in a Post Roe v. Wade World

After the bombshell leak of the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, spelling the end of abortion rights in much if not all of the country, WrapWomen has released a special bonus episode of the “UnWrapped” podcast with guest host Sharon Waxman, founder of TheWrap and WrapWomen. The episode features interviews with:

Jessica Bruder who recently penned The Atlantic’s May cover story, “The Abortion Underground.” She is also the author of “Nomadland,” which was made into the Oscar-winning film of the same name.

who recently penned The Atlantic’s May cover story, “The Abortion Underground.” She is also the author of “Nomadland,” which was made into the Oscar-winning film of the same name. Audrey Diwan , director of “Happening.” The film, which premiered at Sundance, centers on a young woman’s desire to end her pregnancy in 1960s France.

, director of “Happening.” The film, which premiered at Sundance, centers on a young woman’s desire to end her pregnancy in 1960s France. Paxton Smith, the recipient of WrapWomen’s 2021 Voice of the Future Award, is a 19-year-old abortion activist who came into the spotlight after her moving high school commencement speech.

Episode Highlights:

Jessica Bruder demonstrates DIY abortion kits, including one she describes as a cross between an at-home beer-brewing kit and a seventh-grade science experiment

demonstrates DIY abortion kits, including one she describes as a cross between an at-home beer-brewing kit and a seventh-grade science experiment Audrey Diwan says she decided to make a film on abortion after getting an abortion herself

says she decided to make a film on abortion after getting an abortion herself Paxton Smith talks about what it’s like to be a female college student in Texas right now

talks about what it’s like to be a female college student in Texas right now Jessica Bruder talks about a group she met who are building bulletproof “abortion vans”

talks about a group she met who are building bulletproof “abortion vans” Audrey Diwan says after a screening of her film in Atlanta, young women in the audience to her, “we are the girls who are going to die if laws changes”

says after a screening of her film in Atlanta, young women in the audience to her, “we are the girls who are going to die if laws changes” Paxton Smith says the fall of Roe v. Wade was inevitable

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts| Spotify | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts | Omny Studio | Stitcher

About “UnWrapped:”

“UnWrapped” is a monthly podcast produced by WrapWomen, dedicated to empowering the next generation of women in media and entertainment. Each episode “unwraps” topics from entertainment news and industry trends to career advice, Hollywood headlines and more.

Special guests include industry leaders, actors, producers and studio execs. The aim of the series is to connect those looking for knowledge and access to those with the knowledge and access, providing the WrapWomen community tools to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

New episodes of “UnWrapped” drop the last Friday of every month. You can listen on TheWrap.com, WrapWomen.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts.

About WrapWomen

WrapWomen is a power base of influential women from entertainment, media, technology and brands committed to changing the face of their industries. Through media and live events including the BE Mentorship Conference and flagship Power Women Summit, we provide a platform to accelerate the vision of women who are building towards a more equitable world. Our events attract a broad network and community of professional women who are decision-makers and mothers, leaders and wives, innovators and activists.

Follow us on Instagram @WrapWomen and on Twitter @TheWrapWomen.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter.