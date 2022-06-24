‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: Kristin Chenoweth, Rosie Perez and Jasmine Cephas Jones Talk Family Dynamics On and Off Screen

Every family has their problems – even ones that are meticulously crafted in a writers room. And during this episode of WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” Podcast, actresses Kristin Chenoweth (“Schmigadoon”), Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”) discuss how their recent roles shine a light on the everyday challenges of motherhood and marriage through humor, heartfelt dialogue and even a few musical numbers.

Whether it’s Chenoweth playing the uptight, hostile leader of “Mothers Against the Future” in “Schmigadoon!,” Perez trying to reunite with her on-screen son in “The Flight Attendant” or Cephas Jones exposing the effects of incarceration on families, all three characters are fierce mothers – and don’t particularly care if you agree with their parenting styles.

During this episode, the women also opened up about their real-life family dynamics growing up and how that impacts the work they’re doing today.

Chenoweth, who was adopted, hopes to use her platform to tell more stories about adoption, and admits that played a huge role in her “Schmigadoon!” character. Perez, on the other hand, grew up as a ward of the state and describes her childhood as “something out of a Charles Dickens novel.” But, thanks to time and therapy, she has been able to address the trauma, and says it has made her a better person and actor.

Meanwhile, Cephas Jones grew up with a famous actor as a father (Ron Cephas Jones) who helped her learn and hone her craft. In 2020 they became the first father-daughter duo to win an Emmy in the same year, and for Jasmine, the honor was really “a symbol of what we’ve been through together.”

